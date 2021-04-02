Little Miss McDowell 2021 crowned

The 2021 Little Miss McDowell Pageant was a complete success ! Eleven young ladies from across McDowell County competed this past Saturday Night to win the coveted crown. The winners included Miss Congeniality: Skylar Woody, Olivia Moore: 2nd Runner-up, Greenleigh Strode: 1st Runner-up, and "Little Miss McDowell": Gianah Rometti.

The outgoing queen, Ava Effler crowned Gianah Rometti before a limited, socially distanced crowd of spectators at East Middle School. Tears of joy were flowing from Gianah, family, and friends during the emotional crowning.

This year's pageant was unique due to the COVID-19 outbreak which prevented last year's pageant and it has been much anticipated. Due to COVID, it also gave us an opportunity to stream the pageant for those that could not attend due to COVID guidelines.

All of the contestants were perfect ladies and were a joy to watch onstage. It was apparent (especially to the NJROTC crew) how much the young ladies have grown and matured since the last pageant in March of 2019.

NJROTC sends our congratulations to all participants ! Photos will soon be posted on our "McDowell High NJROTC" Facebook Page, so be on the lookout for those images ! If you did not get to watch the pageant, it can still be viewed at: bit.ly/lmm21