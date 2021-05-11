Line 'em up: Talk of gas shortage leads to run on pumps

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are almost out of gas,” he said Tuesday morning to The McDowell News. “We have a few at a couple of stores. I am holding it for those who really need it.”

Gillani said people who really need gas so they can get a doctor’s appointment or a similar emergency can message him on Facebook or call one of his stores.

“By the weekend, everything will be normal is what they are telling us,” he said Tuesday morning. “Hopefully by the end of this week, everything will be normal. A lot of people are out of gas in Atlanta.”

An employee at KG’s Quik Stop on Rutherford Road said her store doesn’t have gas. Monday evening, folks were lined up at KG’s to fill up their tanks and the supply there has since run out.

“People are getting crazy,” said the employee.

The M&M store on the five lane only has premium gas as of Tuesday morning and it won’t last long. Destiny Morgan, an employee there, said she hopes the store will get more fuel.

“We had a gas order in and it has been delayed,” she said Tuesday morning. “We don’t know when it will arrive. There have been at least two cars at each pump since 6:15 this morning.”

Local residents reported the Murphy Oil station at the Walmart Supercenter had gasoline as of Tuesday morning. An employee of the Love’s Travel Stop on N.C. 226 South said her business has gasoline as of Tuesday morning.