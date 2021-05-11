Line 'em up: Talk of gas shortage leads to run on pumps

All over McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina, people were lining up to fill up their tanks at the gas stations, sometimes blocking roads and intersections.
The panic at the pumps comes after Colonial Pipeline reported a ransomware cyberattack had affected some of its systems. The company is based in Georgia and it delivers about 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supply. Colonial Pipeline shut down its operations as a precautionary measure. On Monday, the company said it was in the process of restarting some of its network and insisted that there was no fuel shortage, according to online sources.
Nevertheless, the news about Colonial Pipeline resulted in a wave of people, mostly in the Southeast, flocking to gas stations and convenience stores seeking to get their fuel before they thought it would be gone.
And as a result of that -- not pipeline problems -- the gas is almost gone. On Tuesday, some stores in Marion had bags on the pump handles or the area blocked off with cones.
Monday evening, cars and trucks were lined up at the Quality Plus gas house on Rutherford Road in Marion. The line stretched all the way to Beam Funeral Home.
People on social media reported gas stations in Marion and Old Fort running out of fuel because of the panic at the pumps.
Anwer Gillani, owner of the Samir’s chain of convenience stores, said his locations are almost out. His store on the five lane in Marion had “no gas” signs on the pumps Monday evening.
“We are almost out of gas,” he said Tuesday morning to The McDowell News. “We have a few at a couple of stores. I am holding it for those who really need it.”
Gillani said people who really need gas so they can get a doctor’s appointment or a similar emergency can message him on Facebook or call one of his stores.
“By the weekend, everything will be normal is what they are telling us,” he said Tuesday morning. “Hopefully by the end of this week, everything will be normal. A lot of people are out of gas in Atlanta.”
An employee at KG’s Quik Stop on Rutherford Road said her store doesn’t have gas. Monday evening, folks were lined up at KG’s to fill up their tanks and the supply there has since run out.
“People are getting crazy,” said the employee.
The M&M store on the five lane only has premium gas as of Tuesday morning and it won’t last long. Destiny Morgan, an employee there, said she hopes the store will get more fuel.
“We had a gas order in and it has been delayed,” she said Tuesday morning. “We don’t know when it will arrive. There have been at least two cars at each pump since 6:15 this morning.”
Local residents reported the Murphy Oil station at the Walmart Supercenter had gasoline as of Tuesday morning. An employee of the Love’s Travel Stop on N.C. 226 South said her business has gasoline as of Tuesday morning.