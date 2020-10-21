LifeWay reaches agreement to sell Ridgecrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- LifeWay Christian Resources has reached an agreement to sell Ridgecrest Conference Center and Summer Camps to the Ridgecrest Foundation. The two groups plan to complete the transfer of the North Carolina property and ministries by the end of 2020.

“God has answered our prayers by providing a potential owner who loves the ministries of Ridgecrest and wants to see the legacy of those ministries continue,” said LifeWay President and CEO Ben Mandrell. “From the beginning of this process, our intention was to find a buyer that would continue to offer a Christian conference center environment and the operations of the boys and girls camps.

“We’re thankful God has brought us the right steward for Ridgecrest’s future,” Mandrell said. “I love this group’s heart for ministry and their desire to provide a place for spiritual transformation and discipleship.”

The newly formed Ridgecrest Foundation is an independent, nonprofit ministry created by individuals “who are passionate about the mission of the conference center and camps and are committed to supporting the ongoing ministries of Ridgecrest,” Mandrell said.

Representatives of the foundation expressed their appreciation for LifeWay and their excitement about the next chapter of Ridgecrest.