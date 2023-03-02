Recurring Children’s Programs

Preschool Story Time

Ages 1-5

Mondays at 10:30 a.m. – Marion branch library

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Old Fort branch library

Books, songs, felt board stories, action rhymes and fun for preschool aged children.

Crafts for Little Hands

Ages 1-5

Second Monday at 11 a.m. – Marion branch library

Second Tuesday at 11 a.m. – Old Fort branch library

Once a month after Story Time, preschool-aged children are invited to craft at the library. Dress for a mess because we will be using glue, scissors, paints, paper, markers, crayons and much more! Targeted age group 3- to 5-year olds, but all are welcome.

Craft Take-and-Make Kit Pick-up (While supplies last)

Ages 5 through fifth grade

Every third Friday of the month at 10 a.m.

Stop by your local branch to pick up a fun craft kit.

Craft Kit for Little Hands: Paper Plate Twirler

Elementary Craft Kit: St. Patrick’s Day Slime

Virtual Programs

CLOSED Facebook page: McDowell Library Children Services

(This closed children’s page is for children in 5th grade and younger)

Juvenile Storytime

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Join Mrs. Kelly and Ms. Megan for a chapter book for children in grades 2-5.

Bedtime Stories

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Join Mrs. Kelly and Ms. Megan for a bedtime story.

Special Programs

- Friday, March 3

Adults - Vaya Health presents Hoarding Disorder: Hidden Secrets

Vaya Health will host a presentation beginning at 11 am in the Marion library. Have you ever had a secret you were too embarrassed to share? Those who hoard may not disclose symptoms due to potential embarrassment, judgment, and ridicule. This presentation will explore causes, symptoms, treatment, and care methods for those managing this condition.

- Saturday, March 4

Adult - Seed library grand opening (Marion) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join us for the grand opening of the seed library where we will be giving away ready to plant winter sowing containers that we will help you plant. Free seeds, gardening books, and magazines. Coffee from a local coffee truck. Free drawing for a basket of gardening related items. Garden themed face paintings for the kids. “Ask A Master Gardener Desk” available to answer your gardening questions.

- Saturday, March 4

Children - Super Saturdays (Old Fort library) at noon.

Learn how maps are made and make your own map to take home.

- Friday, March 10

Adults - Join us for our next book club meeting at Ingenious Coffee Roasters on Main Street from 1 to 2 p.m. There will be delicious coffee, fun people, and interesting conversations. We will be discussing our latest read “Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan and you can pick up a copy of our next book “The Maid” by Nita Prose.

- Tuesday, March 14

Adults - At this month’s Once Upon a Craft we will be making cute little hedgehogs from recycled books. They measure about 7 inches long and you can add bows, flowers or even a hat. Makes a great gift or a nice spring time decoration. We will be at the Marion library anytime between 3 and 5 p.m.

Adults - The Amateur Writers Club will be meeting at the Old Fort library from 4 to 6 p.m. The AWC is a group of aspiring writers creating a community for sharing ideas and learning new techniques for writing.

- Wednesday, March 15

Children - Rainbow Perler Beads (Marion library) at 4 p.m.

The Marion library will conduct a STEAM activity: Perler Bead Rainbows

- Thursday, March 16

Adults - This month we have a special program, “Trunk of Troubles,” with guest presenter Heather South. Conditions that very old items are often kept in may not be the best. How does one care for these older items? How do you store them so they will last for further generations? Heather South will bring up different scenarios and show us some ways to better care for these treasures so they can last….so you may pass on that family history to a new generation and tips to help you preserve your mementos.

- Tuesday, March 21

Adults – The MATCH program will be providing free tax preparation assistance at the Marion library from 2 to 5 p.m. All staff members are tax law certified by the IRS and can assist with tax preparation and e-filing of state and federal returns to families making less than $70,000 per year. Be sure to bring photo IDs, if filing jointly both parties must be present, and all necessary tax forms.

- Tuesday, March 28

Adults – The MATCH program will be providing free tax preparation assistance at the Old Fort library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All staff members are tax law certified by the IRS and can assist with tax preparation and e-filing of state and federal returns to families making less than $70,000 per year. Be sure to bring photo IDs, if filing jointly both parties must be present, and all necessary tax forms.