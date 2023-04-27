Recurring children’s programs

Preschool story time

Ages: 1-5

Mondays at 10:30 a.m. — Marion branch library

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. — Old Fort branch library

Books, songs, felt board stories, action rhymes and fun for preschool aged children.

Crafts for little hands

Ages: 1-5

Second Monday at 11 a.m. — Marion branch library

Second Wednesday at 11 a.m. — Old Fort branch library

Once a month after story time, preschool-aged children are invited to craft at the library. Dress for a mess because we will be using glue, scissors, paints, paper, markers, crayons and much more! Targeted age group 3 to 5 years old, but all are welcome.

Craft take-and-make kit pick-up (while supplies last)

Ages: 5 through fifth grade

Every third Friday of the month at 10 a.m.

Stop by your local branch to pick up a fun craft kit.

Craft kit for little hands: Mushroom craft

Elementary craft kit: 3D flower craft

Virtual programs

CLOSED Facebook page: McDowell Library Children Services

This closed children’s page is for children in fifth grade and younger.

Juvenile story time

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Join Mrs. Kelly and Ms. Megan for a chapter book for children in grades 2-5.

Bedtime stories

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Join Mrs. Kelly and Ms. Megan for a bedtime story.

Special programs

Friday, May 5

Adult — Vaya Health: Substance Misuse in your World (Marion) 11 a.m.

Substance use is a reality in every community. Possibly you or someone in your life has been impacted by the challenges of substance use and addiction. This course identifies common substances, addiction development, and their impact on families and communities.

Saturday, May 6

Children — Super Saturdays (Old Fort library) at noon.

Join us for a tea party with a special guest reader, Mrs. Nanette Hankins!

Spots are limited. Registration required. Call 828-668-7111 to reserve a spot.

Friday, May 10

Children — Reptile and amphibian encounters (Marion library) 4-5 p.m.

Join us for an educational program with the North Carolina Arboretum to learn all about the many different Herptiles that call western North Carolina their home! What's a Herptile you ask? Herptiles are reptiles and amphibians! Come ready to hear about the ecoEXPLORE program, find out what distinguishes Herptiles from other animals, where different Herptiles live, what they eat, how they breathe, plus much more.

Tuesday, May 9

Adult — Amateur Writers Club Meeting (Old Fort library) 4-5 p.m. The AWC is a group of aspiring writers creating a community for sharing ideas and learning new techniques for writing.

Thursday, May 18

Adult — Introduction to Music (Marion library) 1 p.m.

This class is for anyone who enjoys music and would like a better understanding of how music works. You will be introduced to different musical notes, harmonies, and rhythms. The music used in this class will be old time hymns we all know and love taught by one of McDowell's best music teachers, Lucy Fresina.

Adult — Thursday Crafternoons (Old Fort Library) at 3:30-4:30 p.m. This month we will be making mushrooms from recycled books. Registration required. Call 828-668-7111 to reserve a spot.

Friday, May 19

Adult — Book Club Meeting (Ingenious Coffee Roasters Shop) 1 p.m.

At this month's book club meeting we will be discussing “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. You can pick a copy of our next book “Educated” by Tara Westover. All are welcome to enjoy great conversation, wonderful people, and delicious coffee.

Tuesday, May 23

Adult — Once Upon a Craft (Marion) 3 p.m.

This month we will be making book birdhouses. A great way to use recycled old books and make them into the perfect gift or a beautiful decoration.