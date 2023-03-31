Recurring Children’s Programs

Preschool Story Time

Ages 1-5

Mondays at 10:30 a.m. – Marion branch library

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Old Fort branch library

Books, songs, felt board stories, action rhymes and fun for preschool aged children.

Crafts for Little Hands

Ages 1-5

Second Monday at 11 a.m. – Marion branch library

Second Tuesday at 11 a.m. – Old Fort branch library

Once a month after Story Time, preschool-aged children are invited to craft at the library. Dress for a mess because we will be using glue, scissors, paints, paper, markers, crayons and much more! Targeted age group 3- to 5-year olds, but all are welcome.

Craft Take-and-Make Kit Pick-up (While supplies last)

Ages 5 through fifth grade

Every third Friday of the month at 10 a.m.

Stop by your local branch to pick up a fun craft kit.

Craft Kit for Little Hands: Fingerprint dandelions

Elementary Craft Kit: Paper quilled Earth Day craft

Virtual Programs

CLOSED Facebook page: McDowell Library Children Services

(This closed Children’s page is for children in fifth grade and younger)

Juvenile Storytime

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Join Mrs. Kelly and Ms. Megan for a chapter book for children in grades 2-5.

Bedtime Stories

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Join Mrs. Kelly and Ms. Megan for a bedtime story.

Special Programs

- Saturday, April 1

Children - Super Saturdays (Old Fort library) at noon.

Plant a flower for spring and learn how a flower grows!

- Tuesday, April 4

Adult- Free tax clinic (Marion library)

MATCH will be providing free tax preparation assistance at the Marion library from 2 to 5 p.m. All staff are tax law certified by the IRS and can assist with tax preparation and e-filing of state and federal returns to families making less than $70,000 per year. Be sure to bring photo IDs, if filing jointly both parties must be present, and all necessary tax forms.

- Wednesday, April 5

Children - Pre-K Easter Egg hunt (Old Fort library) 11 a.m. (after Storytime)

Elementary Easter Egg hunt (Old Fort library) 3:30 p.m.

-Thursday, April 6

Adult-Seed Library Meeting (Marion) 4 p.m.

This month, we will hold a meeting along with the Master Gardeners to discuss how to maintain our brand new seed library. If you would like to learn more about the seed library or volunteer your time in its upkeep, please join us.

-Tuesday, April 11

Adult- Amateur Writers Club Meeting (Old Fort library) 4 to 5 p.m. The AWC is a group of aspiring writers creating a community for sharing ideas and learning new techniques for writing.

-Thursday, April 13

Adult - Thursday Crafternoons (Old Fort library) at 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This month, we will be decorating mason jars and plant a seed in them.

- Friday, April 14

Adult - Vaya Health: Living with Anxiety (Marion) 11 a.m.

Everyone experiences anxiety at some point. When excessive, it can negatively impact one’s quality of life. This course will explore what causes anxiety and how to manage it.

-Friday, April 14

Adult - Book Club Meeting (Ingenious Coffee Roasters Shop) 1 p.m.

At this month's book club meeting we will be discussing “The Maid” by Nita Prose. So stop by and join in on fun conversations and delicious coffee! You can also pick up a copy of our next read “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah.

-Tuesday, April 18

Adult- Once Upon a Craft (Marion) 3 p.m.

This month, we will be making beautiful flowers from recycled book pages. This upcycled old book flower decoration is a perfect way to use an old book and make a beautiful decor item!

-Friday, April 21

Children -PEEPS Steam (Marion library) 4 to 5 p.m.

Children will construct a boat using Peeps then test to see if it will float or sink.