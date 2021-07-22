Letter to the editor: West Marion community should have a connecting bridge

Dear Editor,
While doing research for a photo project about the history of the Marion Bypass, I came upon something that happened, or rather didn’t happen, that needs attention.
Back in 1986 when a decision was made about the route of the Marion Bypass, it was decided that the bypass would cut through Hudgins Street in West Marion, dividing it into West Hudgins and East Hudgins.
Not only was a street divided, but also a close-knit community was divided. Instead of friends and family being able to walk easily along Hudgins Street to visit, those on the two ends of the old Hudgins Street had to travel down to West Henderson Street, cross under the bypass bridge and then go up to Hudgins Street.
A solution to this would have been for a bridge, perhaps just a walking bridge, to cross over the bypass at Hudgins Street. This way people living on one side or the other of Hudgins Street could have their community united.
This solution was proposed back in 1986 but the NC Department of Transportation refused the request stating the reason as the $425,000 cost of a bridge. This despite the requested bridge having the support of the Marion Mayor and Marion City Council as well as the West Marion community.
It is time to revisit this situation. Responses to my report about the history of the Marion Bypass and in particular the need for a bridge reuniting the Hudgins Street Community have been passionate. Even after decades, the community still hurts from the split in their community.
We read reports about large amounts of money on the state and federal levels. I would encourage our local and state representatives to look into the building of a bridge reuniting Hudgins Street and that community and give it a high priority.
McDowell County is a collection of communities, each with a history of families and friends unique to each community. So we can relate to those living in a community that is no longer whole and complete, but split and separated. We wouldn’t want that for the community we live in and if a bridge would reunite our community we would work to have that bridge. It would be the right thing to do.
Jim Burgin
Marion