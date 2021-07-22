Letter to the editor: West Marion community should have a connecting bridge

Dear Editor,

While doing research for a photo project about the history of the Marion Bypass, I came upon something that happened, or rather didn’t happen, that needs attention.

Back in 1986 when a decision was made about the route of the Marion Bypass, it was decided that the bypass would cut through Hudgins Street in West Marion, dividing it into West Hudgins and East Hudgins.

Not only was a street divided, but also a close-knit community was divided. Instead of friends and family being able to walk easily along Hudgins Street to visit, those on the two ends of the old Hudgins Street had to travel down to West Henderson Street, cross under the bypass bridge and then go up to Hudgins Street.

A solution to this would have been for a bridge, perhaps just a walking bridge, to cross over the bypass at Hudgins Street. This way people living on one side or the other of Hudgins Street could have their community united.

This solution was proposed back in 1986 but the NC Department of Transportation refused the request stating the reason as the $425,000 cost of a bridge. This despite the requested bridge having the support of the Marion Mayor and Marion City Council as well as the West Marion community.