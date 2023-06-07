The “Choose Your School - Choose Your Future” Senate Bill 406/House Bill 823 currently moving through the Republican N.C. Legislature would cut state-wide funding for public schools by $203 million according to the N.C. Office of State Budget and Management.

The OSBM also estimates McDowell County Schools will lose $1.8 million in funding. Once again, rural counties are being particularly hard-hit by our Republican legislators.

The name of the bill “Choose You School…” makes it sound like a child can show up at a private school the first day and waltz right into class.

Not so.

I checked a local private school that receives state vouchers. In order to enroll at that school you pay a $125 NON-REFUNDABLE fee just to apply for consideration. Unlike an application for employment, there are no laws barring that private school from rejecting a child based on race, religion, gender, ethnicity or any other reason. If that school rejects a child they get to keep the $125.

Private schools get to choose their students not the other way around.

This bill ends income limits for the existing private school voucher program, meaning even wealthy families would be eligible for taxpayer-funded scholarships to private schools that are often exclusive of who they accept. One does not just “choose” to attend these schools.

There is also an unsubstantiated claim that a child will automatically receive a better education at a private school than a McDowell County public school. In fact, there is no way to know since private and religious schools are not required to be evaluated by any credible review method, as public schools are.

Marty Elliott, Marion