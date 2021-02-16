Let's get growing: McDowell Cooperative Extension offers gardening classes online

With social distancing and lockdowns due to the pandemic, many people are turning their attention back to the earth – digging, planting, raising flowers, growing and harvesting their own vegetables.
It can be good for both the body and the mind in these trying times.
Extension Gardener classes from the McDowell County Center are open to anyone wanting to learn more about good gardening practices based on research and tested information. Anyone can attend, no matter what skill level.
The classes will be taught weekly on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. starting this Thursday, Feb 18. They will be taught virtually using the Zoom platform. All classes will count toward the Master Gardener volunteer certification.
“The instructors were excellent and the information provided really helped us to have healthier and produce better crops,” said Roxan Wetzel, who attended several of the Extension Gardener series classes in the past.
While the classes are a prerequisite toward the Master Gardener Volunteer Training program, participants don't have to complete the Master Gardener program. They can take one class or all six. This series started in 2019.
McDowell County Commissioner Brenda Vaughn is a fan of the classes.
“I am so glad they have created this option for new gardeners,” Vaughn said, “at a time when food insecurity is a major concern, a time when people who have never planted and harvested their own homegrown vegetables. Extension has developed a way to educate and train in a safe manner by presenting the training online. The instruction obtained from the video will enable anyone even on their first attempt at growing food to be successful. I have grown things before but never like I plan to this year, and I have learned so much, I feel more confident that I will be successful. “
In 2019, a total of 63 residents participated in the training.
This series wasn’t offered in 2020 due to COVID-19, so in 2021 the series will continue online using the Zoom platform.
What participants will learn if they sign up:
• Specific requirements and considerations for different fruits, pruning, and training
• Specific requirements and considerations for cool and warm season vegetables, and herbs
• Specific requirements and considerations for cool season lawns and possible alternatives for lawns
• Specific requirements and considerations for managing trees and shrubs, pruning trees and shrubs
If you want to learn more about the Extension Master Gardener program and the requirements, please call Extension Director Molly Sandfoss 828-652-8104 or Google McDowell Cooperative Extension to find their website.