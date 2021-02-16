Let's get growing: McDowell Cooperative Extension offers gardening classes online

With social distancing and lockdowns due to the pandemic, many people are turning their attention back to the earth – digging, planting, raising flowers, growing and harvesting their own vegetables.

It can be good for both the body and the mind in these trying times.

Extension Gardener classes from the McDowell County Center are open to anyone wanting to learn more about good gardening practices based on research and tested information. Anyone can attend, no matter what skill level.

The classes will be taught weekly on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. starting this Thursday, Feb 18. They will be taught virtually using the Zoom platform. All classes will count toward the Master Gardener volunteer certification.

“The instructors were excellent and the information provided really helped us to have healthier and produce better crops,” said Roxan Wetzel, who attended several of the Extension Gardener series classes in the past.

While the classes are a prerequisite toward the Master Gardener Volunteer Training program, participants don't have to complete the Master Gardener program. They can take one class or all six. This series started in 2019.

McDowell County Commissioner Brenda Vaughn is a fan of the classes.

