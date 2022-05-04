'Legends: Blessed,' a musical jubilee opens Friday In Marion

A star-studded musical cast from Foothills Community Theatre (FCT) is set to present a highly-anticipated one-weekend run of “Legends: Blessed” beginning this Friday in Marion.

Previous shows in the “Legends” series have included songs from legendary performers from multiple genres (Legends and Legends: Relived) and popular from the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s (Legends: Decades), each of which opened to nearly sold-out crowds.

“Legends: Blessed,” the current show, is being billed as a sort of Gospel Music Jubilee and will feature a variety of gospel music, ranging from traditional gospel to Southern gospel, bluegrass gospel, contemporary Christian, inspirational music, African-American gospel favorites and praise and worship music.

The ensemble cast includes legendary local performers like Ric Luther and Snapper Greene, who are co-directing the show, and well-known musicians like Jamie Burnette, Greg Conley, Maggie Effler Frye and newcomer Abbie Brooks. Their uplifting melodies will include “I’d Rather Have Jesus,” “The Lord’s Prayer,” “Tis So Sweet,” and the CeCe Winans hit, “Believe For It.” Expect showstopping performances of Gaither Vocal Band numbers like “At The Cross,” and “Let Them See You,” from the JJ Weeks Band.

Making a surprise return to the stage for the first time in 35 years is the much-loved bluegrass gospel group, The Mackey Mountain Boys, who began performing together when they were still in high school.

They will perform a number of cross-denominational standards like, “I’ll Fly Away.” They will be joined by the group, Purpose, formerly known as the Heavenly Aires, singing Southern gospel staples like, “He Touched Me.” African-American musical group from Forest City, The Golden Trumpets, will perform numbers like, “Just a Little Talk With Jesus.”

The praise team from Living Waters Tabernacle in Old Fort will join in with soul-stirring inspirational and contemporary favorites like “Ain’t No Grave” and “Graves Into Gardens.”

Adding to the already stellar line-up, the drama team from Living Waters Tabernacle will exalt and magnify with a breathtaking non-musical, dramatic performance.

Co-Directors Luther and Greene have done a marvelous job selecting a diverse group of musicians, musical styles and songs. Expect a jitter or two from newcomers and singers who are used to performing to smaller groups in local churches. But have no doubt, all of the performances are top-notch, with amazing vocal ranges and vocal control from many of cast members.

Luther and Greene are not newcomers to this world.

Greene has been sharing his remarkable baritone voice and uplifting gospel music in churches and at benefits throughout the southeastern United States for over 25 years as a member of local gospel quartet, Purpose, formerly known as The Heavenly Aires. He is both the son of an ordained minister and an ordained minister himself.

Luther is a lead vocalist with Gotcha Groove, the premiere top 40 party band in the mountains and foothills region of Western North Carolina. He also served as director of the three other attendance-breaking, crowd-pleasing Legends Musical Revues on the Foothills stage. Luther is owner and President of Mountain Area Community Services, an organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Appropriately, “Legends: Blessed” is being staged in a new location for FCT, the William H. Long Memorial Auditorium at “The Hub.”

Nebo Crossing Church also meets at this location. It is a beautiful new facility with wonderful acoustics, modern lights and sound and a capacity to seat several hundred people at a time. Some of Foothills larger stage productions are likely to be scheduled at The Hub in upcoming seasons.

Fittingly, FCT chose a musical Jubilee as the next to last performance in the group’s 49th season of musicals, plays and related shows.

In biblical times, a special Jubilee year was held every 50th year, following seven cycles of seven years (49 years total), a year in which debts were forgiven, land laid fallow and slaves were freed, among other things.

During “Legends: Blessed,” FCT will announce a very special season of five shows for its Golden Jubilee Year, one show more than its typical season, as well as one “off-season” production that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

All of the shows will be rated G or PG and will include one production with lots of opportunities for young actors and musicians. Tickets will go on sale in a matter of days for the 2022-2023 season.

Recap: “Legends: Blessed” opens Friday evening at 7 p.m. in the William H. Long Memorial Auditorium at Nebo Crossing/”The Hub” in Marion (263 Barnes Road, between Countryside BBQ and Hampton Inn).

The show is age appropriate for all audiences. Show dates and times are: May 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and May 8 at 2:30 p,m. Tickets are available online at www.fctplays.org/web/tickets/ or may be reserved by calling (828)-659-PLAY (7529). Ticket prices are as follows: Adults $16, Seniors $14, and Student $10. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.