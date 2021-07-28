Leaders of both parties in McDowell are seeking people to volunteer as poll workers

If you would like to volunteer at local elections, now is the time to toss your hat in the ring.
The McDowell County Board of Elections will appoint new precinct officials during the next regular meeting in August.
These precinct officials or poll workers will serve for two-year terms. The chairpersons for both the Democratic and Republican parties in McDowell are now seeking volunteers to submit their names as possible poll workers.
They have to submit those names to the county Board of Elections no later than Friday, Aug. 6 but are hoping to hear from people as soon as possible. This allows time to make sure that the persons are registered voters in McDowell County and are qualified to fill the positions, according to local election officials.
After those people are determined to be qualified, the county board will formally appoint them in August.
North Carolina state law outlines who is eligible and not eligible to serve as a precinct official. The term “precinct official” means chief judges and judges and all assistants who are appointed. An elected official is not eligible to be a poll worker. No person shall be eligible to serve as a precinct official who is a candidate for nomination or election. No person shall be eligible to serve as a precinct official who holds any office in a state, congressional district, county, or precinct political party or political organization, or who is a manager or treasurer for any candidate or political party.
In addition, high school students can volunteer to become student election assistants.
The chairperson of each political party in a county shall have the right to recommend from three to 10 registered voters for each precinct for appointment to volunteer for that precinct.
Those names have to be submitted to the McDowell County Board of Elections no later than Friday, Aug. 6. That means the leaders of both the Republican and Democratic parties are now seeking people to put forward their names as potential precinct officials.
Deputy Elections Director Jane Dale Propst said that just because you volunteer your name as a precinct official doesn’t mean you will be appointed.
Poll workers will attend training approximately one month before an election and they will receive $15 for attending the training. Additional training may be held due to a change in equipment or election law. Poll workers will be paid for their work in an election. They must respond positively to the public and assist with curbside voting. They will give out voter information and demonstrate how to use the voting machines. Once an election is over, they will have to break down the precinct equipment and put away all related materials, according to local election officials.
The county Board of Elections staff conducts training at least annually (so no experience is necessary) and offers all the resources needed to succeed as an official election worker.
If you are registered as an unaffiliated voter and want to volunteer, you should reach out to the county political party that you most align with to let them know you are interested in serving as a poll worker.
The chairpersons for both local parties are hoping to hear from interested volunteers soon.
“If we want change in our communities, we must prove we will be the change,” said Leighann Ayers, chair of the McDowell County Democratic Party. “We will introduce our younger generations to what they can do. We will volunteer when needed, signup to be poll workers, and show our party is present. We must get involved. We must volunteer. And we must advocate for change.”
“If you wait till the election comes around to stand up to volunteer to be a poll worker you missed the opportunity, because now is the time to sign up,” said Michelle Price with the McDowell Democratic Party.
Even though the deadline is Friday, Aug. 6, McDowell Democratic Party officials hope to get names from interested people no later than Wednesday, Aug. 4, so they have time to complete the list before the submission deadline, said Price.
If you are a registered Democrat in McDowell County and are interested in being a poll worker send an email to Michelle Price at pricemcboe@gmail.com or contact@pricelesswood.com to express your interest and ask questions.
Likewise, the McDowell County Republican Party is searching for people who want to volunteer in working the local elections.
“Poll workers are an imperative and integral part of the election process to insure election integrity,” said Roxan Wetzel, chairperson of the McDowell GOP. “As we have seen in this last election many concerns were brought to the forefront, having citizens perform this service to your community, state and country is vital. You can be a part of ensuring safe and fair elections.”
If you are a registered Republican in McDowell County and are interested in being a poll worker send an email to Wetzel at roxan4mcdowell@gmail.com or call 775-848-0322.