Leaders of both parties in McDowell are seeking people to volunteer as poll workers

If you would like to volunteer at local elections, now is the time to toss your hat in the ring.

The McDowell County Board of Elections will appoint new precinct officials during the next regular meeting in August.

These precinct officials or poll workers will serve for two-year terms. The chairpersons for both the Democratic and Republican parties in McDowell are now seeking volunteers to submit their names as possible poll workers.

They have to submit those names to the county Board of Elections no later than Friday, Aug. 6 but are hoping to hear from people as soon as possible. This allows time to make sure that the persons are registered voters in McDowell County and are qualified to fill the positions, according to local election officials.

After those people are determined to be qualified, the county board will formally appoint them in August.