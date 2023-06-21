Law enforcement authorities in McDowell County are looking for suspects and a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the N.C. Highway Patrol in a search for suspects and a vehicle involved in a recent hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Stacy Hill Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, June 19. The suspect vehicle is a 2007-2012 Nissan Altima that is gray or blue and has heavy damage to the rear. The license plate number is unknown. The last known direction of this vehicle was eastbound on Stacy Hill Road heading toward Interstate 40, according to a news release.

The Nissan was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger.

Anyone with possible information related to the hit and run, should contact Trooper Andrew DePoyster with the N.C. Highway Patrol at *47 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, according to the news release.