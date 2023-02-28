WHAT: An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy

WHEN: 8 p.m. on June 14, 2023

WHERE: Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville

***

The Thomas Wolfe Auditorium welcomes Larry the Cable Guy to Asheville, N.C., for a night of comedy.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to tour across the United States. Larry has created The Git–R–Done Foundation, which was named after Larry's signature catchphrase, and donated more than 7 million dollars to various charities.

Tickets go on sale to the public on March 3 at 10 a.m. online and the HCCA Box Office.

Larry The Cable Guy released a new special, Remain Seated which is currently streaming on Netflix. The album of the same name was released on April 10, 2020 through Sirius XM, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Sound Cloud and more. Most recently, he appeared on the hit FOX show “The Masked Singer,” and showed off his vocal talents as the character Baby.

Larry has a comedy special with Jeff Foxworthy, which is also available on Netflix. In addition, he launched his own comedy channel “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup” on SIRIUSXM. The channel is a partnership with SIRIUSXM and Jeff Foxworthy. It showcases the best in great American comedy. You’ll hear hilarious material from this dynamic duo as well as comedy from some of their personal favorite comedians.

Larry starred in the movie Jingle all the Way 2 for FOX Home Entertainment. The movie was released on DVD December 2, 2014 and also aired on the USA network. Other recent film credits include A Madea Christmas. Tooth Fairy 2 (2012), Witless Protection (2008), Delta Farce (2007) and his first feature Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006). When Health Inspector was released on DVD in August, 2006 it sold more than 1 million copies in the first week of release. Larry is the voice of the beloved Mater in the Golden Globe winning animated feature film Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011) from Disney/Pixar. Both movies opened number one at the box office and combined have grossed more than 1 billion dollars worldwide. Larry returned as the voice of Mater for Cars 3, which came out in theaters last year. He will reprise the role of Mater for the new Disney + series “Cars on the Road” which will be released sometime next year.

Larry hosted Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy on History for three seasons. The show premiered in 2011 and was a huge ratings success. In each episode, Larry visited various sites across the country revealing bits of real history while immersing himself in new and different lifestyles, jobs and hobbies that celebrate the American experience. It was recently licensed by AXS TV. Larry was also the star of the CMT animated show Bounty Hunters, which reunited him with Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall.

In early 2012 Them Idiots Whirled Tour starring Larry, Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall aired on CMT. The show was released on DVD and CD by Warner Bros/Jack Records, debuting at number one on the Billboard Comedy Charts. On July 4, 2009 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE, Larry performed in front of more than 50,000 and taped his hour special Tailgate Party for Comedy Central. The show was a thank you to his fans and Nebraska for their longtime support of him. Tickets were sold for only $4.00 and the show sold out in one weekend. The special aired on January 31, 2010 and the DVD was released on February 2, 2010. The comedy CD of the same name debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

On March 15, 2009, The Comedy Central Roast of Larry The Cable Guy aired and the show, which Larry executive produced, is one of the highest rated roasts in Comedy Central history, attracting 4.1 million viewers. Larry has also hosted and executive produced three Christmas specials for both VH1 and CMT. The variety style shows were all huge ratings successes for those networks. Larry’s road to stardom included the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which grossed more than 15 million dollars. The ensemble cast of comedians included Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall. The tour’s success led to Blue Collar Comedy Tour, The Movie, which premiered on Comedy Central in November of 2003 and at the time, was the highest rated movie in the channel’s history. The DVD has sold more than 4 million units.

The sequel Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again, has sold more than 3 million units. In March of 2006, the Blue Collar boys reunited to shoot Blue Collar Comedy Tour, One For The Road in Washington, DC at the Warner Theater. The movie had its world premiere on Comedy Central June 4, 2006, again receiving some of the highest ratings. The soundtrack was nominated for a 2006 Grammy award. His first comedy album release Lord, I Apologize has reached gold status, selling more than 500,000 copies. The CD was # 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts for fifteen weeks in a row. Larry‘s DVD special Git–R–Done, has sold more than 1 million copies and has been certified platinum. Larry also starred in Blue Collar TV a sketch comedy series for The WB network which premiered on July 29, 2004. 5.4 million people watched the show and it was the second most watched show on television in that time period.

Larry’s comedy CD Morning Constitutions was released in 2007 and debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. His previous release, The Right To Bare Arms (Jack Records/Warner Bros. Records) debuted at # 1 on the Soundscan Comedy Chart, # 1 on the Country Chart, and # 7 on the Top 200 Chart. This marked the first time in the history of Soundscan that a comedy album has charted at # 1 on the Country Chart. It has been certified gold (500,000 units) by the RIAA. The Right To Bare Arms also received a Grammy nomination. His first Christmas CD, A Very Larry Christmas has also been certified platinum (1,000,000 units). Larry has won Billboard’s 2005 Comedy Artist of the year and Comedy Album of the year and he received the Billboard Top Comedy Tour Award in 2006. He is a bestselling author and his book Git–R–Done, (2005) debuted at # 26 on the New York Times bestseller list. Larry was named to Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2012. This lists the hottest and most successful people in the entertainment industry.

The Git–R–Done Foundation is a non–profit organization established in 2009 by Larry and his wife, Cara, as a focal point for the family’s philanthropy. Emphasizing on children’s and veteran’s causes, The Git–R–Done Foundation has donated to great organizations such as The Arnold Palmer Hospital, Operation Homefront and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. For information, visit www.gitrdonefoundation.org.

For further information you can also go to his website at www.larrythecableguy.com