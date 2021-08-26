Lake James Urgent Care offers medical treatment 24/7

In the Nebo and Lake James communities, there is a place where the whole family can find quick and affordable medical care 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
Located at 1610 N.C. 126 in Nebo, Lake James Urgent Care offers quick and affordable care for the whole family through office, home and virtual visits. This relatively new medical clinic is available for urgent care needs or when a patient requires a simple physical for work or school.
It also offers telemedicine and can perform X-rays and blood work. And with the ongoing rise of coronavirus cases, Lake James Urgent Care has rapid testing for both COVID-19 and the flu.
Dr. John Hamel is the owner of Lake James Urgent Care. He is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Medicine and is board certified in emergency medical care. He opened Lake James Urgent Care about a year ago with the intention of caring for patients in the lake community but soon found that others needed his care, too.
“I made it to cater to the people 24/7 who live around Nebo and the lake, but what I found out are people are coming all the way from Asheville and Hickory because we are listed as the only 24/7 urgent care,” Hamel told The McDowell News.
The only two employees at the urgent care are Hamel and his secretary Kara Folan. It is completely independent and is not affiliated with either Mission Health or Atrium Health.
“We have antibiotics on site,” Hamel said. “We are also a pharmacy that will help you when you need medications and we are also a lab that will help you when you need blood work.”
In addition to his office, the doctor will do house calls through his mobile care unit. The mobile visits have to be within a 10-mile radius of the office at 1610 N.C. 126.
These mobile visits can be done to treat common illnesses, minor injuries, vaccinations, obesity care and physicals. It is ideal for seniors who have experienced a fall and other people who don’t feel up to driving and sitting around in a waiting room. The mobile unit is able to come to you on land or water, according to Hamel.
Hamel said he’s seeing a lot more lacerations, water injuries and broken bones from hiking and biking. He can perform treatments for seasonal allergies, sinusitis and bronchitis and air trauma from the lake.
He can also perform tests for the flu, strep throat and pregnancy. And he’s been performing a lot more tests for COVID-19.
“I found with COVID, a lot of people don’t want to go to the emergency room,” he said. “They will call me at 2 in the morning to get their services done in a private urgent care.”
The number of patients that he’s seen has gone up because of COVID-19, he added.
Lake James Urgent Care does not take insurance, but Hamel and Folan will help people file with their private insurance. “Our rates are very inexpensive,” said Hamel, adding they are $85 for an office visit and $50 for an X-ray.
Since it opened, Hamel’s practice has gotten good reviews from patients.
“In and out in no time, and everyone is super nice and friendly!!” said one patient on Facebook.
“Excellent care and very personable highly recommended for all your health needs,” said another.
For more information, visit the website at https://lakejamesurgentcare.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lakejamesurgentcare.