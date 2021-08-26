Lake James Urgent Care offers medical treatment 24/7

“We have antibiotics on site,” Hamel said. “We are also a pharmacy that will help you when you need medications and we are also a lab that will help you when you need blood work.”

In addition to his office, the doctor will do house calls through his mobile care unit. The mobile visits have to be within a 10-mile radius of the office at 1610 N.C. 126.

These mobile visits can be done to treat common illnesses, minor injuries, vaccinations, obesity care and physicals. It is ideal for seniors who have experienced a fall and other people who don’t feel up to driving and sitting around in a waiting room. The mobile unit is able to come to you on land or water, according to Hamel.

Hamel said he’s seeing a lot more lacerations, water injuries and broken bones from hiking and biking. He can perform treatments for seasonal allergies, sinusitis and bronchitis and air trauma from the lake.

He can also perform tests for the flu, strep throat and pregnancy. And he’s been performing a lot more tests for COVID-19.

“I found with COVID, a lot of people don’t want to go to the emergency room,” he said. “They will call me at 2 in the morning to get their services done in a private urgent care.”