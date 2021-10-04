Lake James State Park warns of Octoberfest scam. PIO: 'No event is scheduled'

A flier circulating around McDowell and Burke advertising an Octoberfest event at Lake James State Park is a scam, authorities confirmed.
The flier features the words, “Octoberfest, October 23rd, 24th, 2021, Lake James State Park, 7321 NC-126, Nebo,” with details about vendor booth prices, pictures of festival-goers and different items featured for sale like jewelry, antiques, furniture and clothes. There is an email address to contact the host for more information.
Lake James State Park sent an alert out to local media on Thursday with an updated photo of the flier with the words SCAM written across it. Katie Hill, public information officer with the N.C. Division Parks and Recreation, said they were informed of the flier by the McDowell County Chamber of Commerce. She confirmed to the newspaper there is no event scheduled at the park on Oct. 23 and 24.
“The address on the flyer is the address for Lake James State Park. There was no festival planned for the park,” said Hill. “We have not spoken to anyone affected by the scam and I have no information beyond what is in the flier.”
Emma Mathews, membership engagement and events coordinator with the Chamber, told The McDowell News that she was contacted by phone on Wednesday by a woman near Raleigh who said she had seen the event advertised and was interested in being a vendor, but had a hard time connecting with the host.
“She explained she felt unsure of the event's legitimacy due to the lack of info she could find about it online, and the very basic, limited responses she got from the event organizer,” Mathews said. She decided to call the Chamber because she thought if it was a big event like Octoberfest, the Chamber would probably know more.”
While still on the phone with the caller, Mathews began researching social media and local events calendars. No Octoberfest event showed up online for October 23-24 at Lake James, she said.
“I asked her to email me any info she had received, which led me to the flier and basic info about the alleged event,” said Mathews. “The event host said 1,200-1,500 people were expected to attend each day, and they were accepting payment via Paypal but referred to it as a ‘donation’.”
With no luck finding any credible information online, Mathews contacted city and county managers, Lake James State Park and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office to get the message out it could be a scam. After the State Park confirmed there was no record of this event being held at the lake, they added “SCAM” to the flier and alerted the public, local media and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
“Because a monetary element was involved, I felt like I could not ignore the possibility the event was a scam,” said Mathews. “I didn't want anyone in my community to lose money or waste time showing up for an event that didn't exist.”
So far Mathews said no one has come forward that they have been affected by this scam, and she did not contact the email address listed on the flier.
However, The McDowell News did try to contact the host to find out more information.
(We do not suggest or promote contacting any potential scam emails. Contact local authorities if you have been affected by this scam.)
We wrote asking questions about being a possible vendor, if this was a new festival, would it be at the old park or the new one, if there is a Facebook page, etc.
We received a response from someone who identified himself as Guisupe Melievas who responded with, “It is a new state park. Fill out the Application and submit.” Attached was a Google form document with a basic vendor application, which for the most part was worded correctly.
We asked the person if they were local to the area and if this was a new festival, of which Melievas responded yes to both.
The McDowell News then sent the image of the flier with the words “SCAM” written on it, and asked if organizers would like to respond to the accusation. Melievas responded with, “What? Who said so?” Of which we responded by letting the person know the Lake James State Park released that image.
The event has since been removed from the website eventbrite.com and no other contact has been made from the email.