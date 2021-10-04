Lake James State Park warns of Octoberfest scam. PIO: 'No event is scheduled'

So far Mathews said no one has come forward that they have been affected by this scam, and she did not contact the email address listed on the flier.

However, The McDowell News did try to contact the host to find out more information.

(We do not suggest or promote contacting any potential scam emails. Contact local authorities if you have been affected by this scam.)

We wrote asking questions about being a possible vendor, if this was a new festival, would it be at the old park or the new one, if there is a Facebook page, etc.

We received a response from someone who identified himself as Guisupe Melievas who responded with, “It is a new state park. Fill out the Application and submit.” Attached was a Google form document with a basic vendor application, which for the most part was worded correctly.

We asked the person if they were local to the area and if this was a new festival, of which Melievas responded yes to both.

The McDowell News then sent the image of the flier with the words “SCAM” written on it, and asked if organizers would like to respond to the accusation. Melievas responded with, “What? Who said so?” Of which we responded by letting the person know the Lake James State Park released that image.