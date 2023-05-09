NEBO — Celebrate North Carolina’s Year of the Trail and Pick Your Own PATH at Lake James State Park.

A two-day event Saturday and Sunday April 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will allow visitors to experience the cultural and natural histories of Lake James State Park with excursions on the Overmountain Victory Trail and the Fonta Flora Trail.

Saturday’s programming (April 15) will focus on the cultural aspects of the park, including a living history demonstration of a patriot militia encampment during the Kings Mountain campaign of 1780. Two groups promoting outdoor diversity and inclusion — CULA (Centro Unido Latino-Americano) and Latinos Aventureros — will be providing some bilingual activities.

Sunday’s programming (April 16) will focus on the natural resources of the park, with help from the new NC Science Trail.

Guided hikes both days will include both an easier and a more challenging option for participants to choose from.

Various trail and NCDNCR partners (including the DNCR PATH Airstream) will be showcasing their resources throughout the weekend.

About Lake James State Park

Located in Burke and McDowell counties 50 miles northeast of Asheville, Lake James State Park (2229 Lake James State Park, Nebo, N.C.) includes two areas to access this picturesque lake that is perfect for boating, swimming, and fishing.

Campsites at both Catawba River and Paddy's Creek accesses provide an opportunity to spend the night by the lake, with some sites accessible only by paddling. Trails include bike trails at Paddy's Creek, the kid-friendly Holly Discovery Trail, the historic Overmountain Victory Trail, and the Fonta Flora State Trail.