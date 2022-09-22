Know this guy? The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office would enjoy meeting him

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying an individual.

On Sept. 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny. The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of an individual possibly involved in this incident.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, or whereabouts of the individual in question is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.