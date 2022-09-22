 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

Know this guy? The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office would enjoy meeting him

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying person

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying an individual. On Sept. 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny. The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of an individual possibly involved in this incident.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying an individual.

On Sept. 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny. The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of an individual possibly involved in this incident.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, or whereabouts of the individual in question is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying person

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying an individual. On Sept. 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny. The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of an individual possibly involved in this incident.

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Fiona: At least six killed by storm in the Caribbean

Recommended for you