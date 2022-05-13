Kitsbow now offering tours of its Old Fort facility

Kitsbow has expanded its program to include tours of the manufacturing facility in Old Fort.

The public can now book an appointment online for their free tour to see artisan makers transform raw material into premium apparel right before their eyes. The tours demonstrate how Kitsbow utilizes a One-Piece-Flow process to make its clothing such as the new Madrone shorts and Essplanade shirt in the precise size, color, and fit ordered by each customer, which reduces waste and unnecessary products, according to a news release.

“The Kitsbow factory tour was the highlight of my trip to North Carolina,” said Ben Falkson, a recent participant in a Kitsbow tour. “The precision with which the products are made, the organization and cleanliness of the work environment, and the company’s commitment to reducing waste and building lasting relationships with its employees all blew me away. I’ve worked in the outdoor industry for many years and have never seen anything like what Kitsbow has created in Old Fort.”

Tour participants also can shop for Kitsbow apparel, eat breakfast or lunch, and have their bike tuned at the Old Fort Ride House before or after their tour. The Ride House is a base camp for activities of all kinds in Old Fort, with the Pisgah National Forest within walking and biking distance of the front door.

The Ride House also offers free long-term parking, filtered chilled water, burritos and other healthy breakfast choices, sandwiches, pastries (sweet and savory), the best espresso for miles around and expert advice on what to do and where in the Pisgah National Forest.

Kitsbow apparel is available for purchase at the Ride House, where customers can try items on before buying. If an item is not in stock, Kitsbow will ship it for free after it is made. The Ride House often has Kitsbow products ready to wear home for select, commonly-ordered styles. Tours can be booked online and must be reserved at least two days in advance. The factory operates most weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed-toe shoes are required, and tour group members must be over the age of 8 years old. There is no charge for the tours, according to the news release.

Kitsbow was established in California 10 years ago, with each detail of our apparel vetted for quality and style. The clothes are also exceedingly durable, which means they last longer, and that the negative impact of production is minimized. Relocating to Old Fort in 2019, Kitsbow committed to a Just in Time manufacturing model, minimizing waste and maximizing flexibility to serve the customer. Kitsbow clothing (except for gloves and socks) is made in the USA, and all Kitsbow products are packaged and shipped using compostable packaging that's ready to return to the Earth in your own garden. In 2022, the employees bought Kitsbow from the original investors and rebooted as a public benefit corporation, and started the process to become a certified B Corp. Kitsbow is also a bicycle friendly business, designated at the highest level (Platinum) by The League of American Bicyclists, according to the news release.

For additional information, visit kitsbow.com.