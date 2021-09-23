Kitsbow adds bicycle repair shop, hopes to add more employees in Old Fort

The new bike shop will add to the many amenities already offered at the Old Fort Ride House, which include: the only public restrooms in Old Fort open every day (along with filtered, chilled water bottle refill); ample bike racks that are adjacent to the covered and cooled eating area; and a wide array of trail snacks, resupply, and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals. And of course, Kitsbow apparel that is perfectly suited for biking, hiking and enjoying the outdoors, according to the news release.

“I am thrilled to open the first bike shop in Old Fort,” said Schoenauer. “I know I am going to see a lot of business. The town is becoming a destination for outdoor recreation. The trails of Old Fort have been a bit of a secret up until recently. Old Fort is known as the ‘other’ Pisgah. The internet has spread the word and lets people share trail experiences through video. Old Fort has now been found and we are preparing for the imminent arrival of a lot of visitors. It is my hope that we develop a local riding passion as well. Cycling has been a tremendous part of my life and to see people enjoy smiles on two wheels makes me happy. Local roads are gentle in grade and the trails have every level of challenge. It really is an ideal location for cycling.”