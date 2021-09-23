Kitsbow adds bicycle repair shop, hopes to add more employees in Old Fort

Since relocating to Old Fort in 2019, Kitsbow has created new career opportunities while being an essential part of the town’s transformation into a destination for cycling and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
Now, Kitsbow — a maker of premium cycling clothing and accessories — is adding a bike service and repair shop to help cyclists get back on the trails around Old Fort.
The Schoenauer Service Course (SSC) will provide service and repair needs and is opening for business within the Old Fort Ride House, where cyclists and hikers can come in for a fresh cup of coffee and tasty foods and browse Kitsbow’s apparel. Old Fort’s first bicycle shop is managed and staffed by Chad Schoenauer, a veteran of the bike industry and road racing scene in Asheville for more than 30 years.
“The Old Fort Ride House bike shop will address customer needs for all types of cycling,” said Schoenauer. “Whether you’re a daily commuter, road rider, or trail shredder, SSC will help when you need us.”
Schoenauer’s bike shop will offer visitors and residents of Old Fort trailside service on the doorstep of more than 40 miles of incredible mountain bike trails on 70,000-plus acres of public land. Helping get flats fixed up fast, or work on more serious service issues, Schoenauer Service Course will get riders back on the trails in no time, according to a news release.
“Whether you’re into high-performance riding or are you just like riding bikes, I can repair just about anything,” said Schoenauer to The McDowell News.
The new bike shop will add to the many amenities already offered at the Old Fort Ride House, which include: the only public restrooms in Old Fort open every day (along with filtered, chilled water bottle refill); ample bike racks that are adjacent to the covered and cooled eating area; and a wide array of trail snacks, resupply, and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals. And of course, Kitsbow apparel that is perfectly suited for biking, hiking and enjoying the outdoors, according to the news release.
“I am thrilled to open the first bike shop in Old Fort,” said Schoenauer. “I know I am going to see a lot of business. The town is becoming a destination for outdoor recreation. The trails of Old Fort have been a bit of a secret up until recently. Old Fort is known as the ‘other’ Pisgah. The internet has spread the word and lets people share trail experiences through video. Old Fort has now been found and we are preparing for the imminent arrival of a lot of visitors. It is my hope that we develop a local riding passion as well. Cycling has been a tremendous part of my life and to see people enjoy smiles on two wheels makes me happy. Local roads are gentle in grade and the trails have every level of challenge. It really is an ideal location for cycling.”
“Opening a bike shop at the Old Fort Ride House has been in the works for a number of years and we are eager to finally make it happen,” said David Billstrom, CEO of Kitsbow Cycling Apparel. “Chad is the perfect partner for us and our customers, as he is friendly, deeply experienced, and totally focused on getting people back on their bike quickly.”
Billstrom told The McDowell News that Kitsbow talked with four other bike shops before choosing Schoenauer Service Course.
“Old Fort continues to rapidly grow as a mountain bike destination, and the one thing we were missing was a place for people to get their bikes serviced,” said Billstrom. “I predict both seasoned cyclists and those new to the sport will be delighted by Chad’s attention to detail.”
The McDowell Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Schoenauer Service Course.
Kitsbow was recently awarded a Platinum Level Bicycle Friendly Business (BFB) for 2021 from the League of American Bicyclists. As part of the BFB network, Kitsbow will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more welcoming to people who bike. The BFB designation — combined with the opening of the new bike shop — will showcase riding in Old Fort and will continue to increase the bike community growth by making sure cyclists are confident on well serviced bikes as they explore the area on two wheels, according to the news release.
Coming to Old Fort
It is just another chapter in the story of this company that relocated from Sonoma County in the San Francisco Bay Area to the mountains of Old Fort and immediately created a positive impact on the town.
Kitsbow was established in Sonoma County, Calif. eight years ago by dedicated mountain bikers and apparel industry veterans. In 2019, Kitsbow relocated its manufacturing operations to Old Fort and created a new manufacturing and distribution center within a part of the former Parker Hosiery building on Commerce Street.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Kitsbow pivoted its production to make face masks and shields. Then Kitsbow opened the Old Fort Ride House, a welcoming place for cyclists, hikers, fishing enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys the outdoors where they can gather for a fresh cup of coffee and delicious foods, make use of clean public restrooms and check out some of the company’s finest in outdoor gear and apparel.
“We have all local providers,” said Billstrom to The McDowell News. “You can have breakfast lunch and dinner here.”
He added it is open to anyone not just cycling and hiking enthusiasts.
Billstrom said almost everything on display in the Ride House’s retail section was made upstairs.
“In California, we made 10 items,” he said. “Our factory in California was half the size of this room.”
The new Schoenauer Service Course is located in the rear section of the Old Fort Ride House. Billstrom also showed a McDowell News reporter the distribution part of the company where employees pack the products and ship them all over the world.
All products are packaged in compostable packaging, as well as all shipping materials, ready to return to the Earth in your own garden. Kitsbow already makes more than 75% of its products in the United States and is on track to make all of its products in-house in 2021, according to Billstrom.
The entire box and the bags inside the packaging are compostable. The packages are signed by the employees who made the products and packed them.
Kitsbow is a different kind of garment manufacturer for several reasons. First, Kitsbow’s apparel is made here in the United States and in Old Fort in particular. Billstrom said 98% of all the clothes sold in America are made someplace else.
In addition, Kitsbow makes clothes one at a time. The company gets fabric from Switzerland, Italy, Oregon, Taiwan and even Tennessee closer to home. The Kitsbow employees learn how to make clothes a different way than what you would assume is made in overseas shops.
“In addition to the compostable packaging, we are never throwing clothes away,” said Billstrom to The McDowell News. “We wait for you to order them, then we make them. So if you go to the website that is what is called made to order.”
The manufacturing shop on the second floor is well lit, air conditioned and constantly kept clean.
“This is not your grandmother’s sewing operation,” said Billstrom.
There is one maker for every five to six machines at Kitsbow and the tasks are varied from one to another. In a sewing shop in Vietnam, for instance, there is one maker for one machine who has to do the same thing over and over and over all day, according to Billstrom.
“We have created an environment that is good for the clothes and is also good for the employees,” he added. “The machines are in service to the humans.”
Kitsbow has its own design and marketing people working in Old Fort. The company can design the product here and make the product here.
Help wanted
But like so many other companies, there are not enough employees to do the work. Kitsbow has 60 employees and is hoping to hire another 10 to 20 employees soon.
“We cannot keep up with demand,” said Billstrom. “We are hiring like everyone else.”
Kitsbow will advertise for new workers through social media, it’s website and word of mouth.
“We would love to have experienced sewers but we have had people who have no experience whatsoever and we trained them and pay for their training,” said Billstrom “This is not a job. It is a career. This is the opposite of robots. These are artisans.”
For additional information about Kitsbow, visit www.kitsbow.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. You can check out Schoenauer Service Course on Facebook to keep up with the latest news from the bike shop.