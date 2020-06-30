Kirkpatrick appointed to NCCAT Board of Trustees

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Desarae D. Kirkpatrick to the Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), a recognized national leader in professional development programming for our state’s teachers.
Kirkpatrick of Nebo will be the representative from Educational Region 7. Kirkpatrick currently serves as the principal of East McDowell Middle School in Marion. She is a board member of the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association and was named the Northwestern Regional Principal of the Year in 2018.
“I am pleased to welcome Principal Kirkpatrick to our Board of Trustees and appreciate her willingness to serve,” NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said.
Kirkpatrick’s term will expire Oct. 10, 2023.
Per Section 115C-296.6 of the North Carolina General Statutes, the NCCAT Board of Trustees is composed of the following membership: The Chairman of the State Board of Education and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction or their designees (both ex officio members); two members appointed by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the President Pro Tempore of the Senate; two members appointed by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and eight members appointed by the Governor, one from each of the eight educational regions.
About NCCAT
Increasing teacher effectiveness is fundamental to improving public education. NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms. For more information about NCCAT’s professional development programs, visit www.nccat.org or call 828-293-5202.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.