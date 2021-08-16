Kings Mountain man drowned Sunday at Lake James

A Kings Mountain man drowned Sunday afternoon in a section of Lake James.

At 2:47 p.m. Sunday, emergency personnel were called to a private dock in the Goodman’s Cove section of Lake James in McDowell County.

A man was reported to have jumped from a high dock into the water and never resurfaced. Emergency personnel and rescue divers recovered the victim in approximately 25 feet of water. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is the main investigating agency, according to a news release from McDowell EMS.

The man who drowned was Joshua Andrew Griffin, 33, of Kings Mountain. Capt. Shanon Smith with the sheriff’s office said there was a large group of people at the scene. There were no indications that alcohol or drugs played a role, according to the investigation.

It was a tragic accident, Smith added.

The agencies on the scene were McDowell EMS, Hankins-North Fork Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Management, N.C. Wildlife and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.