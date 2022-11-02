Kicking off Christmas: Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in Marion Monday

Christmas will come early on Monday, Nov. 7, from 5-7 p.m., when the City of Marion in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service will welcome the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to the block of Main Street between Court and Fort Street.

Marion is one of the first stops on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour.

The tour celebrates the Christmas tree’s journey from Pisgah National Forest to the lawn of the U.S Capitol in Washington, D.C. The 78- foot red spruce, affectionately called “Ruby,” will adorn the West Lawn and represents an iconic tree species for southern Appalachia.

Following a ceremony Wednesday, the tree was harvested by Rodney Smith, a 30-year employee of the Uhwarrie National Forest, using a STIHL chain saw. With support from Dover Crane and Barlett Tree Experts, the red spruce was carefully maneuvered into placement on a flatbed trailer provided by Hale Trailer. The tree will be transported by a specially decaled Kenworth T680 driven by Ed Kingdon Jr. and Deb Kingdon of North Carolina-based carrier Hardy Brothers Trucking.

Ruby hits the road for a 14-day tour from the Pisgah National Forest to Washington, D.C., with support from partners, including presenting sponsor 84 Lumber. The tree will make several stops along the way to celebrate with North Carolina communities “from the mountains to the sea,” before arriving to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Ruby ‘s stop in Marion on Monday will be a special treat.

During the Capitol Christmas Tree Celebration, visitors will be able to learn more about Ruby through interpretive panels that accompany the truck.

They’ll also have a chance to visit with Santa, enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, cider and cookies, and take part in a hands-on ornament activity sponsored by McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA).

Before or after the event, members of the public can indulge in dinner and beverages at McDowell Local, Refinery 13 and Mica Town Brewing, which will be open special hours during the event.

Local sponsors and partners of the Capitol Christmas Tree Celebration in Marion include the City of Marion, Marion Business Association, MACA, McDowell Local, Refinery 13 and Mica Town Brewing.

In case of rain, the tree’s official stop in downtown is still on and restaurants will be open, but visits with Santa will not occur.