Keeper’s Cut Meadery in Marion wins medals at statewide contest

Keeper’s Cut Meadery in Marion won gold, silver and bronze medals at a recent statewide competition of mead, cider and fruit wine.
The inaugural North Carolina Mead-Cider-Fruit Wine Competition recently announced 27 medals, including three People’s Choice awards, and a Best in Show each in mead, cider and fruit wine. The competition was organized by JenNis Beverage Marketing, a group in North Carolina focused on marketing the regional craft beverage industry, according to a news release.
A panel of nine highly qualified judges evaluated the entries by blind tasting, consisting of six professionally certified and three experienced amateur judges. The judging took place May 24 at the mountain resort The Lodge at Flat Rock.
Keeper’s Cut Meadery, located at 175 W. Henderson St. in Marion, won four medals at the competition. Mead is an alcoholic beverage made from fermenting honey with water. The honey is fermented sometimes with various fruits, spices, grains or hops.
“We entered four meads. All medaled,” said Charles Myers, co-owner of Keeper’s Cut Meadery. “Our Almonde Amarena (almond black cherry), Royal Blue (blueberry) both won silver medals. Melissa’s Gold (traditional) won a bronze. Autumn (pumpkin spices) won a gold medal and the People’s Choice award.”
Myers said he and co-owner Kathryn Curran are proud of their meads and appreciate getting this recognition.
“Our customers like our meads and tell us frequently that they are the best they have tasted, but it’s nice to get the judge’s opinion that have the knowledge and experience tasting and rating meads,” said Myers to The McDowell News. “We have medaled with every mead we have ever entered in contests. We hope we will fare as well when we enter more national competitions,”
The goal of the North Carolina Mead-Cider-Fruit Wine Competition is to increase awareness of its participating commercially licensed producers.
JenNis Beverage Marketing co-owner Dennis Turner stated, “The N.C. Fine Wines Competition promotes the state’s vinifera and hybrid wines, the North Carolina Muscadine Association promotes the state’s muscadine wine producers. We wanted to create an event to promote and raise awareness of North Carolina commercially produced meads, ciders, and fruit wines.”
The event was sponsored by the North Carolina Wine and Grape Council, custom chauffeured wine and beer tour company Van in Black, North Carolina beverage attorney’s Beer Law Group based in Raleigh, and local wine blog WineryEscapades.Com., according to the news release.
“We are very pleased with the overall execution of the event, we loved the venue, and we are thrilled with the quality of judges for our inaugural N.C. MCF,” said JenNis Beverage Marketing co-owner Jenni Turner. “We hope through our persistence and marketing efforts to generate greater overall participation in the years to come, especially in the Fruit Wine category.”