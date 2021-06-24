Keeper’s Cut Meadery in Marion wins medals at statewide contest

“Our customers like our meads and tell us frequently that they are the best they have tasted, but it’s nice to get the judge’s opinion that have the knowledge and experience tasting and rating meads,” said Myers to The McDowell News. “We have medaled with every mead we have ever entered in contests. We hope we will fare as well when we enter more national competitions,”

The goal of the North Carolina Mead-Cider-Fruit Wine Competition is to increase awareness of its participating commercially licensed producers.

JenNis Beverage Marketing co-owner Dennis Turner stated, “The N.C. Fine Wines Competition promotes the state’s vinifera and hybrid wines, the North Carolina Muscadine Association promotes the state’s muscadine wine producers. We wanted to create an event to promote and raise awareness of North Carolina commercially produced meads, ciders, and fruit wines.”

The event was sponsored by the North Carolina Wine and Grape Council, custom chauffeured wine and beer tour company Van in Black, North Carolina beverage attorney’s Beer Law Group based in Raleigh, and local wine blog WineryEscapades.Com., according to the news release.