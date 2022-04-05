Keeper’s Cut Meadery in Marion featured in Our State magazine

Marion’s award-winning meadery is now featured in the pages of Our State magazine.

Our State’s April issue came out just in time for the spring and summer seasons, when more people are traveling and visiting cities and towns in the Tar Heel State. On page 46, a feature article by writer Jen Tota McGivney takes a look at Keeper’s Cut Meadery, complete with photos of the meadery’s interior and products.

“The newest craft drink trend is one of the world’s oldest alcohols,” reads the article. “In McDowell County, a meadery turns North Carolina honey into a traditional beverage.”

Owners Charlie Myers and Kathryn Curran said to The McDowell News they are grateful Our State chose to include their business in the April issue. Myers’ son Kurt is also a partner in the business.

Curran said the magazine’s editors reached out to them about doing an article. McGivney came in early December 2021 to do the interview and a photographer arrived in January of this year to get some pictures.

Myers and Curran said the Our State editor loved the logo for Keeper’s Cut Meadery.

“This was Kathy’s dream before we even opened to get in Our State magazine,” said Myers.

It has already paid off for Marion’s acclaimed meadery.

“We’ve had visitors come here because of this article,” said Curran. “On the day it came out, six people came in carrying the magazine. They were not local.”

“We were grateful and thrilled that Our State magazine wanted us in their publication,” said Myers.

Other local businesses that have been featured in Our State are Jack Frost Dairy Bar and Bruce’s Fabulous Foods.

Last year, Keeper’s Cut Meadery won gold, silver and bronze medals at a statewide competition of mead, cider and fruit wine.

In May 2021, the inaugural North Carolina Mead-Cider-Fruit Wine Competition announced 27 medals, including three People’s Choice awards, and a Best in Show each in mead, cider and fruit wine. Keeper’s Cut entered four meads in the competition and all four got medals.

Almonde Amarena (almond black cherry), Royal Blue (blueberry) both won silver medals and Melissa’s Gold (traditional) won a bronze. Autumn (pumpkin spices) won a gold medal and the People’s Choice award.

But like other small businesses, Keeper’s Cut felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some did not survive the pandemic but Keeper’s Cut found ways to keep going.

When the pandemic started and places like Keeper’s Cut had to shut down, Myers and Curran was in the unfortunate position of having to lay employees off. They managed the business themselves.

Myers said they were able to survive because they own the property. In addition, they got federal restaurant revitalization grant, which helped them stay in business. They could still make mead and sell it in bottles only.

“Our local following was very supportive and even though we couldn’t have on-site tastings for a couple of months people came in and bought bottles of mead,” said Curran.

The federal grant allowed them to increase our production which meant more online sales and shipping products out of state.

Other similar businesses were not as fortunate. Myers said a cidery in Charlotte and a meadery in California closed permanently during the COVID pandemic.

“There were businesses in our industry that were severely affected,” he added.

Keaper’s Cut Meadery is now open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. In addition, a part-time employee has been hired.