Juanita Doggett looks back on her time on the Marion City Council

Twelve years ago, Juanita Doggett made history by becoming the first woman elected to the Marion City Council.
Since then, Doggett has been a strong and passionate supporter of Marion’s small business community, focused on expanding infrastructure and made history again by becoming the first female mayor pro tem for the city.
Now, Doggett is preparing to give up her seat on the City Council so she can spend more time with her family. She chose not seek re-election this year and Tuesday will be her last meeting as a council member. In this year’s election, Woody Ayers, the current mayor pro tem, and Council Member Ann Harkey were re-elected while Chet Effler will become the newest member of council.
When she was first elected in 2009, Doggett, then 51, had completed a career as the director of industry training at McDowell Technical Community College and had successfully made her first attempt at seeking elected office. During her campaign, Doggett told The McDowell News she wanted to build up Marion’s business community, expand services and make the streets safer for pedestrians. She also had a future vision for Marion 10 years from 2009.
“I think growing Marion is more than just having occupancy in buildings,” she said in 2009. “In addition to the professional business, we need more retail, restaurants that will open for dinner, etc. I think there’s an opportunity for that to happen. It would be great to know people come to Marion because they have heard about us across the state and existing states. I visit other areas because someone told me about their city.”
Within the past few years, Doggett, other council members, Mayor Steve Little and other civic leaders have succeeded in making Marion, especially its downtown, more exciting and attractive to both locals and people from outside of the county. People from across the state and other nearby states have indeed come to Marion because they heard positive things about it. But like so many other communities, Marion had to deal with the unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though she will no longer serve on council, Doggett will continue to work as the instructor for Leadership, Involvement, Networking and Community (LINC) program. LINC is a 10-month continuing educational program led by Doggett and sponsored by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and McDowell Technical Community College. The LINC participants learn about different aspects of McDowell County including local government, the school system, area attractions and culture and history.
The McDowell News asked Doggett to look back on her years as a council member and mayor pro tem as she prepares to step down.
What have you learned from your time as a council member and mayor pro tem? Was it what you expected or did it turn out to be something different?
I didn’t realize how complicated it is to run a city, no matter the size. The city of Marion does a remarkable job doing this. The staff and leadership bring a wealth of knowledge to the process. It was an amazing learning experience and I wasn’t quite prepared for it. But thanks to the city manager and the staff, I was able to gain a lot of knowledge and experience that I would not have gotten if not being elected.
It was also an opportunity to learn from the citizens of the city and the county. They have a lot of suggestions and ideas that are helpful. You also learn that they aren’t upset with you when they have problems, they are upset with the issues. It is always good to listen.
I spent 20 years in human resources and this position was more like that role than I had expected.
What do you consider your greatest accomplishment as a council member? What are you most proud of?
I am proud of the economic development and business growth that the city has experienced in recent years, including the transformation of downtown Marion into a vibrant area with activity during the day, the evening and weekends. I would also mention the growth of festivals and events. I am most proud of this. Economic growth is very important to me and living in a thriving downtown environment a real plus.
Along with that, I was part of the extension of water and sewer service to allow for economic development, such as along the Sugar Hill Road area to Interstate 40. I also developed close working relationships with other entities such as McDowell County, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the Marion Business Association and McDowell Economic Development Association.
I also was privileged to be a part of the city’s role in expanding parks and trails, including the construction of two phases of the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway, the rebuilding of the Community Building Park, the addition of the Clinchfield Park and the Mount Ida Wilderness Area and planning for the future Fonta Flora State Trail.
And over the past 12 years, we have maintained high quality services to the citizens and achieved economic development while maintaining the small town quality of life that makes Marion special.
Is there anything you wished you could have accomplished that is still undone?
I wish we could have accomplished more in the areas of infrastructure. These things take time and money.
What was the most difficult thing about being a member of the Marion City Council?
COVID was the most difficult thing that I experienced while on City Council. I wasn’t sick with COVID but I was broken hearted to see its destruction on individual lives and our small businesses. There were times that I cried as I drove through town. I was so worried about our small businesses. But they proved to be smart and thinkers outside of the box. It is a real learning curve.
Is there any advice you would give Chet Effler as he takes your seat?
I would tell Chet to take it one meeting at a time. He is only one vote. It is a real learning curve. You can’t fix everything, nor should you. It is a non-partisan council that works for the good of all citizens. I always felt like I represented the entire county in this role. The city of Marion can’t survive without our county citizens. Always help them too.
What are your plans for the future? Will you still be active with LINC?
Well, I intend to stay busy in different roles that come along. As long as the Chamber and college and my health allows, I plan to stay involved with LINC. It is the best job ever.
I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Marion for believing in me and electing me to be the first female City Council member. It was a privilege and honor to serve you all for 12 years. Thank you so much.