Juanita Doggett looks back on her time on the Marion City Council

Within the past few years, Doggett, other council members, Mayor Steve Little and other civic leaders have succeeded in making Marion, especially its downtown, more exciting and attractive to both locals and people from outside of the county. People from across the state and other nearby states have indeed come to Marion because they heard positive things about it. But like so many other communities, Marion had to deal with the unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though she will no longer serve on council, Doggett will continue to work as the instructor for Leadership, Involvement, Networking and Community (LINC) program. LINC is a 10-month continuing educational program led by Doggett and sponsored by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and McDowell Technical Community College. The LINC participants learn about different aspects of McDowell County including local government, the school system, area attractions and culture and history.

The McDowell News asked Doggett to look back on her years as a council member and mayor pro tem as she prepares to step down.

What have you learned from your time as a council member and mayor pro tem? Was it what you expected or did it turn out to be something different?