Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway to be closed for riverbank work

Starting this week, a large section of the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway will be closed to the public as the much-anticipated riverbank stabilization work is being done.

The city of Marion has contracted Wright Contracting, LLC, to perform riverbank stabilization work at seven locations along the greenway, which sustained severe erosion during Hurricane Zeta in late October of last year. The work is scheduled to begin the week of Monday, Jan. 10, and will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

Due to the use of heavy equipment in the area and for the public’s safety, one mile of the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway will be closed for the duration of the project, according to a news release.

The greenway closure will begin and end west of the U.S. 221 North bridge underpass and extend to the westernmost wildlife observation platform. Signs will be posted on each end of the greenway indicating points of closure.

In the interest of safety, the public is urged to heed all closures and do not cross any barricades or closed signs on the greenway.