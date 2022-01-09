Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway to be closed for riverbank work

Starting this week, a large section of the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway will be closed to the public as the much-anticipated riverbank stabilization work is being done.
The city of Marion has contracted Wright Contracting, LLC, to perform riverbank stabilization work at seven locations along the greenway, which sustained severe erosion during Hurricane Zeta in late October of last year. The work is scheduled to begin the week of Monday, Jan. 10, and will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.
Due to the use of heavy equipment in the area and for the public’s safety, one mile of the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway will be closed for the duration of the project, according to a news release.
The greenway closure will begin and end west of the U.S. 221 North bridge underpass and extend to the westernmost wildlife observation platform. Signs will be posted on each end of the greenway indicating points of closure.
In the interest of safety, the public is urged to heed all closures and do not cross any barricades or closed signs on the greenway.
During this planned closure, the McDowell Trails Association encourages the public to take advantage of other paved greenways in the area, including the greenway at Greenlee Park, McDowell County — Corpening Memorial YMCA Greenway, and the trail at Universal Center Park.
For more information about these greenways and trails, visit the McDowell County Parks and Recreation Department’s website at www.mcdowellgov.com or call 828-652-3001. You can also visit the McDowell Trails Association website at www.mcdowelltrails.org for information on other greenways and trails in our area.
For more information about the project and to view a copy of the Catawba River Greenway Bank Stabilization Plan, visit the city of Marion’s GIS page located on the city’s website at www.marionnc.org or contact Heather Cotton, Planning and Development director, at 828-652-3551.