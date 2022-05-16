 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market this Tuesday

Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy our beautiful downtown at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market.

Join us this Tuesday, May 17 at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market from 3 to 6 p.m.

You’ll find seedlings, fresh green onions, lettuces and mixed greens, fresh bread, jellies and preserves, fresh flowers, and more, all locally grown and made. Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy our beautiful downtown.

HMTM is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. Celebrating its 15th season, the Market will have cooking demos, giveaways, and more- please check our Website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information.

No cash? No problem! HMTM accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double $20 EBT (giving you a total of $40 market tokens) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more Market information, please call 652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates and to sign up for our newsletter!

Grab some fresh lettuce at the market this week and make a yummy Strawberry Salad.

Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

(from https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/strawberry-salad-with-poppy-seed-dressing/)

Ingredients

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup slivered almonds

1 bunch romaine, torn (about 8 cups)

1 small onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 cups halved fresh strawberries

Dressing

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon sour cream

1 tablespoon 2% milk

2-1/4 teaspoons cider vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds

Directions

1. Place sugar in a small heavy skillet; cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted and caramel-colored, about 10 minutes. Stir in almonds until coated. Spread on foil to cool.

2. Place romaine, onion and strawberries in a large bowl. Whisk together dressing ingredients; toss with salad. Break candied almonds into pieces; sprinkle over salad. Serve immediately.

