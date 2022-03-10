Jehovah's Witnesses increase as virtual meetings, conventions keep congregants active and safe

For congregants like Yates, the virtual pivot has meant trading her bookbag for a landline, laptop, iPad and smartphone and her walking shoes for slippers. Her tools have changed, but her message is the same. She regularly shares scriptures with dozens of community members and conducts free Bible courses via telephone and Zoom with upward of 20 people a month.

Last year, the international organization reported all-time peaks in the number of people participating in their volunteer preaching work, increased attendance in Zoom meetings and more than 171,000 new believers baptized. In the past two years, more than 400,000 have been baptized worldwide, according to the news release.

Some whose ministry or attendance at religious services had slowed because of age and poor health said they feel reenergized with the convenience of virtual meetings and a home-based ministry.

“I have had the opportunity to work with older ones on Zoom that I never worked with before because they were not able to get out,” said Tracy Hutchinson. “There is such a connection that if we didn’t have this, I think it would definitely be more challenging to stay positive like we have been.”