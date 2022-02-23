Jamie Stillwachs remembered for her devotion to McDowell’s homeless animals

“I’m the only employee and then we have our fosters and are very committed to continuing to do the work and help all the animals we can,” said Adcock to The McDowell News.

The board is working on the future plan for Day One, which is completely foster based as there is no building right now.

“Jamie was going to sign papers for a new building the week she got sick,” said Adcock. “So of course, we did not get that building. We still have animals in our care that we are committed to helping and finding homes for and any others that we can help.”

Adcock said her goal and the goal of the board is to continue Jamie Stillwach’s legacy and the work she started in the McDowell community.

She said folks can donate through Day One’s PayPal as a way to pay tribute to her legacy of animal rescue. You can access it here: http://PayPal.me/dayoneanimalrescue

A memorial service and a graveside service for Jamie Stillwachs have already taken place in her native New Jersey. But here in Marion, another memorial service will take place Saturday, Feb. 26. The details about the location have yet to be announced as of Wednesday.