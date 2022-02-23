Jamie Stillwachs remembered for her devotion to McDowell’s homeless animals

In her life, Jamie Stillwachs worked tirelessly to help the homeless animals of McDowell County. She left a remarkable legacy of improving animal welfare and working with fellow rescue groups.
Now, those who care for McDowell’s animals are remembering Stillwach’s life as they strive to continue her work here.
On Sept. 1, 2016, the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue chapter for McDowell County was officially started with Stillwachs as the manager. The Brother Wolf Animal Rescue Second Chances thrift store opened at 74 S. Main St. in downtown Marion and offered all kinds of thrift store items to support the chapter’s mission as a no-kill organization that seeks to provide new homes for unwanted animals.
The local Brother Wolf chapter operated at 74 S. Main St. in Marion until August 2019. At that time, Day One Animal Rescue was inaugurated as the newest group in McDowell County to help homeless cats and dogs in the local community. Day One is a non-profit and no-kill animal rescue group that replaced the Brother Wolf chapter in McDowell. It became totally independent and separate from the Brother Wolf organization, which continues to operate in Asheville.
As part of that transition, the thrift store at 74 S. Main St. was closed and Stillwachs and her staff worked to get rid of the used furniture, clothes, records and numerous household items that were the majority of that store’s merchandise. The idea was to open a new store that better reflects the mission of the animal rescue group.
This store, located on Baldwin Avenue across from what many call “Greasy Corner,” exclusively sold pet supplies and pet-related products, both new and gently used.
The retail and resale store at the corner of East Court Street and Baldwin Avenue had food for dogs and cats, treats, cat litter, pet toys, crates, carriers, beds, dog pads, leashes, bowls and other items. And unlike Walmart or Petsmart, the sale of these items at this store helped homeless cats and dogs. All money raised from store’s sales went right back into the rescue work and allowed the Day One staff to continue saving animals in McDowell County and beyond.
The building at 1101 Baldwin Ave. covered 1,500 square feet with more rooms for offices and storage. An outdoor area for dogs to play was also in the works.
But this store had its share of problems. Very quickly, the building at 1101 Baldwin Ave., which already needed repairs, became a target multiple times of vandalism, with the security system ripped off building and destroyed and electrical wires torn out. On an almost daily basis, workers and volunteers had to start their day by cleaning up trash thrown all over the parking lot, according to a previous story in The McDowell News.
Despite these setbacks, Stillwachs and her group helped hundreds of animals. But during the summer of last year during the COVID pandemic, Day One Animal Rescue chose to close the building and focus on remote efforts to help animals.
“The location on Baldwin got bad,” said Stella Adcock with Day One Animal Rescue. “It was ridiculous. It’s so sad we couldn’t stay.”
Then in October of last year, Stillwachs was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma. This is a malignant tumor affecting the brain or spine.
Unfortunately, chemotherapy and radiation did not help Stillwachs. During her weakened condition, she also got COVID-19.
She passed away in Hospice care on Thursday, Jan. 20 at age 42, according to Adcock.
“While we are deeply saddened from the loss of her sweet soul, we are comforted by the fact that she's no longer suffering,” wrote her brother Mike Ruiz on Facebook. “Jamie was a devoted and loving mother, passionate about animal welfare and adored by so many.”
In addition to Day One and its animals, Stillwachs left behind a young daughter.
“Jamie and her daughter lived with my family since her diagnosis,” said Adcock to The McDowell News.
The daughter is now being cared for by family members.
Day One Animal Rescue is still operating and updates about cats and dogs available for adoption are posted on the group’s Facebook page. But resources and staff very limited now.
“I’m the only employee and then we have our fosters and are very committed to continuing to do the work and help all the animals we can,” said Adcock to The McDowell News.
The board is working on the future plan for Day One, which is completely foster based as there is no building right now.
“Jamie was going to sign papers for a new building the week she got sick,” said Adcock. “So of course, we did not get that building. We still have animals in our care that we are committed to helping and finding homes for and any others that we can help.”
Adcock said her goal and the goal of the board is to continue Jamie Stillwach’s legacy and the work she started in the McDowell community.
She said folks can donate through Day One’s PayPal as a way to pay tribute to her legacy of animal rescue. You can access it here: http://PayPal.me/dayoneanimalrescue
A memorial service and a graveside service for Jamie Stillwachs have already taken place in her native New Jersey. But here in Marion, another memorial service will take place Saturday, Feb. 26. The details about the location have yet to be announced as of Wednesday.
Her fellow animal advocates in McDowell County are already remembering her legacy.
“Jaime was a tireless advocate for animals,” said Susan Menard with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue. “I credit her with improving the lives of animals in McDowell County. Our community is a better place thanks to Jaime.”
“She was a true animal warrior,” said animal advocate Sarah Hammett. “She never gave up trying to help them.”
“Jamie was a very sweet loving person,” said Joy Harklerode with the Mercy Fund. “Animals were her passion and you could tell that simply by talking to her. She and her group did amazing work here in McDowell County with stray and unwanted animals. Jamie will be greatly missed by the rescue community and the animals in need. If Jamie could speak herself I believe she would say ‘People, please spay and neuter your pets.’ She was a major advocate of spay and neuter because Lord knows we can’t keep up with the amount of animals that need homes.”
For more information about Day One Animal Rescue, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dayonerescue