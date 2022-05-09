Jack Wood remembered for a life of service to McDowell County

Jack Wood served McDowell County in so many ways as a law enforcement officer, a county commissioner, an election official, a Shriner and a community volunteer.

Now, his friends, colleagues and those whom he mentored are remembering his life and legacy. Wood passed away Sunday at the age of 71 after a period of health problems.

A graduate of Marion High, Wood pursued a 41-year career in law enforcement. At the age of 16, he started out as a part-time, non-sworn officer in January 1967. He was a radio operator under his father, Police Chief Bill Wood. He worked for the Marion Police Department until 1973 when he went full-time with the state. Following his degree in criminal justice, he taught at Mayland Community College and was the director of the basic law enforcement program, according to his obituary.

In the 1970s, he was a deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. He later worked for the N.C. Department of Insurance investigating in the fraud division. After 33 years of service with the state, he retired in 2006.

In 2007, Wood returned to the Marion Police Department as a part-time sworn employee and continued working in that position until 2014. A year later, he was recognized by the Marion City Council and Police Chief Allen Lawrence for his “many years of dedicated service to the Marion Police Department and the citizens of Marion.” Lawrence presented Wood with his plaque.

“Whether he was conducting Community Watch meetings, helping with Relay for Life, orchestrating a Special Day for Special People or simply assisting with downtown events, Jack Wood was always there to help,” said Lawrence in 2015.

On Monday, Lawrence talked to The McDowell News about the positive impact that Wood had on him as well as others.

“When I first arrived, Jack was working for Marion Police Department as a part-time officer as our community officer after retiring from the state,” said Lawrence to The McDowell News. “Jack excelled at this role because if you knew Jack you knew he was a people person. Jack loved being around people, he loved talking to people, he loved helping people, and working with the community.

“Jack stayed in that role until he retired from Marion Police Department. As I reflect back on the time I had with Jack and his legacy, I think of a life dedicated to service. Jack was always busy helping his community in several different roles or helping his family.”

Even after he retired from police work, Wood stayed interested in what was happening with the Marion Police Department.

“After Jack retired, I would often bump into him out and about in Marion,” said Lawrence. “We would catch up and he would always ask about the department. He would then tell me about staying busy, transporting family members to and from doctor’s visits or taking care of others needs in the community. That was just Jack and who he was, he enjoyed serving others.

“Jack will be remembered for many things, but I think he will certain be remembered for how big his heart was, and how he looked out for others. Jack will surely be missed around the department and in the community.”

In addition to his law enforcement career, Wood focused on improving McDowell County. A Democrat, he was elected as a county commissioner in November 1986 and served on the board for two terms until November 1994. At his very first meeting as a commissioner, he was elected vice chairman. A year later, he became chairman and held that position until he left the board in 1994.

“Jack was a unique individual, and could talk on any subject,” said Clerk to the Board Cheryl Mitchell. She added that Wood and her husband were close friends.

In 1987, the McDowell County Commissioners were searching for a new county manager. Wood was chairman when the board chose to hire a young Chuck Abernathy.

“His leadership was recognized by the other commissioners,” said Abernathy to The McDowell News. “He was a strong leader and when he made his mind up on something he stuck with it.”

Abernathy said Wood wanted to make the most of his time as a commissioner.

“He wanted big things to happen,” said Abernathy. “He saw that his time on the board was an opportunity for major things.”

Wood worked along with the McDowell County Board of Education to create the “pay as you go” plan for building new schools. This plan has worked well ever since and has resulted in McDowell having new and updated school buildings.

Under his leadership, McDowell implemented enhanced 911 and the construction of a new law enforcement center and jail. Abernathy said the jail has paid for itself through the county housing state and federal inmates and those from other counties.

Likewise, Wood took a leadership role in recruiting the Marion Correctional Institution, which provided numerous “recession proof” state jobs, said Abernathy.

“(Wood) cared about education,” said Abernathy. “He cared about law enforcement. That was always his strong, strong interest.”

During this time, the county started working on extending water lines into unserved parts of McDowell.

“(Wood) had a sense of public service,” said Abernathy. “He had a good sense of humor when he was chairing the meetings. He enjoyed being a commissioner. We will miss him.”

In the early 1990s, fellow Democrat Dean Buff joined Wood on the board.

“Jack was a fine man,” said Buff to The McDowell News. “He was always prepared and ready to conduct business.”

At the time, the county’s finances were not in good shape due to circumstances beyond the control of the commissioners.

“We had a bad budget,” said Buff. “We had to put everything on hold. Jack was the chair and he led us through those tough times.”

McDowell News editor Scott Hollifield was a reporter covering the county commission in those days.

"It was a wild and woolly time during that stretch," Hollifield said. "There were threats against Jack. He didn't back down a bit. He stood up for what he believed was right and I always had so much respect for him."

Following his time as a commissioner, Wood found other ways to help his community. He was a member of the McDowell County Board of Elections from 2002 to 2011. He was active with the Fraternal Order of Police, the Mystic Tie Lodge No. 237 and the Mount Mitchell Shrine Club.

He enjoyed raising money for the Shriner’s Children’s Home and participating in Shriner’s parades. He also enjoyed pier fishing and car shows. He was a member of the Nebo First Baptist Church where he served as director of security, according to his obituary.

“I have nothing but complements for him,” said Buff of his friend and colleague.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 12 at Nebo First Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with Rev. Doug Worley and Lisa Morgan officiating.