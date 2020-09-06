It's time to prepare your gardens for fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The question is: Where to start.

As the cooler weather starts to filter in over the next few weeks, it'll be easier and more enjoyable to get out and work in the flower and vegetable gardens that have struggled through this summer’s heat, excessive wetness and humidity.

The first thing that should be done is to write down (so you remember when you get next year's seed catalogs), what did well, what struggled and what gave us lots of good flowers and/or vegetables. I know which tomato seeds I will use again and which I will replace. I made note of the green beans and beets that did nothing except die quickly and which ones gave me a large crop.

Clean up the garden over time. Do not leave all the dead plants on the ground until spring. You can leave the seed heads of some perennials such as the cone flower, cosmos, marigolds and sunflower that will feed the birds, but most other plants need to be removed because they can contain pests and diseases such as fungus that will remain in the soil and affect next year’s plants.