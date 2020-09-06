It's time to prepare your gardens for fall

The question is: Where to start.
As the cooler weather starts to filter in over the next few weeks, it'll be easier and more enjoyable to get out and work in the flower and vegetable gardens that have struggled through this summer’s heat, excessive wetness and humidity.
The first thing that should be done is to write down (so you remember when you get next year's seed catalogs), what did well, what struggled and what gave us lots of good flowers and/or vegetables. I know which tomato seeds I will use again and which I will replace. I made note of the green beans and beets that did nothing except die quickly and which ones gave me a large crop.
Clean up the garden over time. Do not leave all the dead plants on the ground until spring. You can leave the seed heads of some perennials such as the cone flower, cosmos, marigolds and sunflower that will feed the birds, but most other plants need to be removed because they can contain pests and diseases such as fungus that will remain in the soil and affect next year’s plants.
Learn where the pests overwinter (cabbage worms, cabbage aphids, bean, potato and corn beetles and especially those squash bugs and borers). Most of these overwinter in bark crevices, old logs and the fungus that was on some plants is on the leaves that fell under plants. Dispose of them in a safe way (some people burn their diseased plant waste). Do not compost them since they will live to infect your next year’s garden.
Weeding is a dreaded chore for me. I don't like to use pesticides and herbicides and will use them sparingly and only in a small area. The crab grass is setting its seeds for next year so only pulling it out is effective at this time. Spring is the time for crab grass prevention and I usually do this in March. Applying a mulch after weeding will help reduce the work in spring. There are also weeds that grow only in cool weather so the weeding is a round the year job!
Leaves can be left in garden if they aren't from a tree, bush or plant that has shown signs of disease. Leaves on the lawn should be mulched with the mower and can be used as mulch in your garden. Solitary bees and butterfly eggs and larvae will winter over in the ground or in the leaf litter. Earthworms love leaves and they help the soil by improving drainage as they break down the leaves over the winter.
Consider planting some fall crops that can survive with light cover through light frost. Plant beets, carrots, cabbages, broccoli, collards, chard, spinach and lettuce now. A light cover over these will protect them as it gets cooler and you should be able to pick through November. Most plants will mature in 75 days. I will make a tent and use a plastic sheet over old bed sheets to protect most vegetables. It needs to be removed during the day for sun and water. The collards can survive through winter even without a cover unless we have some deep freezes.
Several residents have planted fall/winter gardens in late September at the Community Gardens at the Y. The summer gardens will be cleaned and then available for planting. This is also a good time to do soil tests. Test kits are available year round at the Cooperative Extension office. For questions regarding renting a bed, contact the Cooperative Extension office for information (828-652-8104) or visit the gardens at the Y.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.