Invitation Therapy providing speech, occupational services in the Marion's Miller Complex

Located inside the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, Invitation Therapy is available to help your child learn to speak better and improve a young person’s skills at daily living.
Invitation Therapy is a private practice that offers individualized speech/language and occupational therapy services for children from birth to 21 years of age. Services include assessment, diagnosis and treatment to improve speech, language, communication, oral motor, fluency and other speech disorders.
The practice is owned by Alex and Ashley Swann.
Ashley told The McDowell News she has been working in the speech and occupational therapy for almost nine years. She earned her master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from Western Carolina University. She is certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and acquired the Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech-Language Pathology (CCC-SLP.) In addition, she is licensed through the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathologist and Audiologists.
Some of the common pediatric disorders that may require speech therapy are apraxia (a motor disorder caused by damage to the brain), dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing), autism, fluency, articulation deficits, oral motor deficits, developmental delay, language delay, augmentative and alternative communication, traumatic brain injury and other child feeding and swallowing disorders. The practice also helps young ones with improving their daily living skills.
Ashley's husband Alex is also a speech therapist.
“We are both speech therapists,” said Ashley. “We work on pronouncing disorders swallowing disorders. We work on language development how we put words together.”
But the couple doesn’t do all this alone. Invitation Therapy has a total of 13 employees and the number of clients has exploded within the past year, they said.
Invitation Therapy was previously located at the McDowell Square shopping center. It was in the Village Wellness section next to Food Lion for three and a half years.
But due to the greater demand for services, the Swanns decided to move to a bigger space in the Miller Complex during the middle of June. They now have a 3,000 square feet area with all kinds of exercise and play equipment for young people to use.
“We have way more room,” said Ashley.
“We are very excited to be a new addition to the Miller Business Complex,” said Alex.
The attractive interior was designed by Onee Pressley of Pressley Made, which is close by within the Miller Complex.
Children can be referred to Invitation Therapy by their pediatrician. The practice is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Arrangements can be made for working with a young person after regular hours.
The Swanns said they and their staff try to be a flexible as possible.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/invitationtherapy