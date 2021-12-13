Invitation Therapy providing speech, occupational services in the Marion's Miller Complex

Ashley's husband Alex is also a speech therapist.

“We are both speech therapists,” said Ashley. “We work on pronouncing disorders swallowing disorders. We work on language development how we put words together.”

But the couple doesn’t do all this alone. Invitation Therapy has a total of 13 employees and the number of clients has exploded within the past year, they said.

Invitation Therapy was previously located at the McDowell Square shopping center. It was in the Village Wellness section next to Food Lion for three and a half years.

But due to the greater demand for services, the Swanns decided to move to a bigger space in the Miller Complex during the middle of June. They now have a 3,000 square feet area with all kinds of exercise and play equipment for young people to use.

“We have way more room,” said Ashley.

“We are very excited to be a new addition to the Miller Business Complex,” said Alex.

The attractive interior was designed by Onee Pressley of Pressley Made, which is close by within the Miller Complex.