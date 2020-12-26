Inmate dies in apparent suicide at Marion prison

An inmate at Marion Correctional died in what prison officials said was a Christmas night suicide.

Corey Hudson (1309142) was found unresponsive in a housing area at 8:37 p.m., according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Saferty.

Prison medical staff performed CPR. Local paramedics responded to the facility and after continuing to attempt resuscitation, pronounced Hudson’s death at 9:28 p.m. Prison officials and local law enforcement are conducting the investigation.

Hudson, 25, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in Buncombe County in Aug. 2019 and was serving a four-year sentence.