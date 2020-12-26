 Skip to main content
Inmate dies in apparent suicide at Marion prison
Inmate dies in apparent suicide at Marion prison

Corey Hudson

 NCDPS

An inmate at Marion Correctional died in what prison officials said was a Christmas night suicide.

Corey Hudson (1309142) was found unresponsive in a housing area at 8:37 p.m., according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Saferty.

Prison medical staff performed CPR. Local paramedics responded to the facility and after continuing to attempt resuscitation, pronounced Hudson’s death at 9:28 p.m. Prison officials and local law enforcement are conducting the investigation.

Hudson, 25, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in Buncombe County in Aug. 2019 and was serving a four-year sentence.

