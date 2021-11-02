Incumbents win additional terms in Marion and Old Fort elections. Chet Effler is a new council member.

Based on the unofficial results, incumbents in the Marion and Old Fort elections were easily re-elected to additional terms while a newcomer won a seat on the Marion City Council.

In the Marion mayoral race, long-time incumbent Mayor Steve Little was easily re-elected to another term. Little won 450 votes of 83.64% while his opponent Ocie Mayfield got just 85 votes or 15.8%.

In the race for the Marion City Council, incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers came out as the top vote-getter with 348 or 24.03% while Council Member Ann Harkey was elected to a second term with 339 votes or 23.41%. Challenger Chet Effler came in third with 295 votes or 20.37% but this was enough for him to win a seat on the Marion City Council.

Other challengers didn’t fare as well as Effler. Dawna Good Ledbetter came in fourth with 221 votes or 15.26 while Steve Bush came in fifth with 147 votes or 10.15%. Louis Parrow placed sixth with 94 votes or 6.49%.

In the race for the office of Old Fort mayor, incumbent Rick Hensley handily won re-election with 121 votes or 61.11%. His challenger Stephanie Swepson Twitty got 77 votes or 38.89%.