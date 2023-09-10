OLD FORT – A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation may begin closing one lane in each direction of Interstate 40 on Old Fort Mountain on Monday, Sept 11.

Crews from Maymead Inc., will repair drainage structures, improve the safety barrier and resurface all lanes in both directions between now and the contract completion date in November of 2024.

“We understand that closing a lane on Old Fort Mountain will inconvenience commuters as well as commercial traffic,” NCDOT Resident Engineer Travis Henley said. “The benefits are an interstate that will shed water more efficiently which will reduce serious crashes and improve road conditions especially during winter weather.”

Maymead Inc., earned the $14.8 million contract in July as the lowest qualified bidder and will perform operations on this six-mile stretch of interstate that averaged 38,000 vehicles per day as of the most recent count.

Transportation officials remind drivers to slow down, remain alert and obey all posted signs when traveling through this work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media