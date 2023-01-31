Illness causes absences among students and staff in McDowell

Flu-like symptoms have sidelined many students and staff members over the last week, with some schools hit harder than others.

On Friday, basketball games between McDowell High and North Buncombe High were postponed due to illness among the staff. And other schools in McDowell County are reporting absences among students and staff due to illness.

At McDowell High School alone, there were as many as 25 staff members absent (some full day and some half days) on Friday. Many of these were due to illness but not all. McDowell High School games were rescheduled due to three coaches and several players battling illness on Friday.

“After looking at staff absences for the entire district for last week, there was no significant increase,” said Amy Dowdle, public information officer for the McDowell County School System.

She added the school system’s custodial staff has been diligent in cleaning and disinfecting the buildings.

Health Director Karen Powell said the communicable disease nurse with the Foothills Health District called the schools and was given the following numbers about absences. They are as of deadline Monday:

• East McDowell Middle School - Not a problem according to the nurse. No faculty out due to illness.

• West McDowell Middle School – 69 students were out sick on Friday and 73 were out on Monday. Twelve faculty members were out sick on Friday and nine were out on Monday.

• Foothills Community School - 16 students out of approximately 191 total students. Zero staff.

• North Cove Elementary - 21 students. Zero staff.

• West Marion Elementary - Has not responded. School nurse is out.

• Nebo Elementary - 25 students on Friday, 27 students on Monday. Zero faculty.

• Glenwood Elementary - 20 students out Friday, 10 on Monday. Zero staff Friday, one on Monday and one went home sick.

• Pleasant Gardens Elementary - 31 students on Friday and 36 on Monday (almost 10% of students). Three staff members on Friday and one on Monday.

• Old Fort Elementary - Six students on Friday and 33 on Monday. Zero staff on and two staff members on Monday.

• Marion Elementary - 39 students on Friday and 56 out Monday. Two faculty members were out on Friday and two were on Monday.

• McDowell Academy of Innovation and McDowell Early College – 10 students were out on Friday and 20 students were out Monday. Three faculty members were out on Friday and two were on Monday.

• Eastfield Global Magnet School – 14 students were out Friday and 16 students were out Monday. No faculty members were out Friday or Monday.

It is assumed that many of the people who are out sick have reported symptoms of the influenza. But there are probably other viruses out there.

Powell said influenza is not a reportable disease and health departments do not track it. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services does have some information available about the trends in North Carolina for flu, COVID and other respiratory diseases. That information can be found at the following website: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/respiratory-virus-surveillance.

“As with COVID, the best things to help prevent these respiratory illnesses are to wash your hands frequently and stay home and away from others if you feel sick,” said Powell to The McDowell News.

Emergency Services Director Will Kehler said his department has not noticed an increase in flu patients this month.

“While EMS saw a marked increase of flu patients back in late October and early November, we haven't seen anything abnormal in the month of January,” he said.