Ian turns east, spares Western North Carolina

McDowell and much of Western North Carolina weathered the remains of Ian as the unpredictable storm picked up speed and veered farther east than predicted earlier in the week.

McDowell County was under a wind advisory, but the outlook began to brighten early Friday when forecasters started downgrading their possible rain totals as the storm took an eastern turn.

The forecast changed because of Ian’s anticipated landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Friday afternoon, farther north than previously expected.

“Once Ian reemerged back in the Atlantic, it continued to get stronger and stronger, and it actually moved a little bit further out into the Atlantic than we were anticipating,” Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell told The Hickory Daily Record on Friday. “So with that makes a more northern landfall and that just tugs all of the moisture and the heavier rain and the gustier winds off to the east.”

The piedmont was harder hit than the foothills, with many communities reporting downed trees and power outages.

Duke Energy blamed high winds and heavy rain for “widespread outages across the Carolinas” overnight. At 8 a.m. Saturday, 299,432 Duke Energy customers were without power in the Carolinas, including 287,745 in North Carolina, the outage map showed. As of 6:30 a.m., 63,000 people in South Carolina had no electricity.

Duke Energy said Saturday its crews hadn’t yet been able to estimate when power will be restored.

“Now that conditions are improving, damage assessment and repairs are getting underway,” the company reported, promising additional restoration information later Saturday.

Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. Friday , near Georgetown, South Carolina, with 85-mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system then was downgraded to a post-tropical storm before it began its inland march.