Chamber Executive Director Steve Bush, business owner Nancy Spencer, Mayor Steve Little, restaurant owners Bruce and Barbara Brown and Commission Chairman David Walker are just a few of the local folks taking part in the "I Wear My Mask  ..." public information campaign on social media to raise awareness on the importance of wearing a mask. Share your mask photos and why you choose to wear a mask on The McDowell News Facebook page or email it to news@mcdowellnews.com for a chance to win two tickets to Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park. One lucky winner's name will be drawn on Monday, July 6.

