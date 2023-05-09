Nancy Hunter of Marion has been appointed to the Governor’s Western Residence Board of Directors.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced numerous appointments to several state boards and commissions.

Among them, Hunter was appointed as a member at-large for the Governor’s Western Residence board. Hunter retired in 2010 after 17 years as the director of human resources for the J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton. She is also the vice-chair for the McDowell Technical Community College Board of Trustees, according to a news release.

Located on Town Mountain in Asheville, the Governor’s Western Residence is only open for public tours one or two days a year. The governor and family visit occasionally and it has hosted 11 administrations since 1964. Most of the year, the house is booked with private events for nonprofits and charitable groups at nominal rental fees, according to online sources.