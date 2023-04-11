More than 250 property owners have told county officials they got it wrong on the latest revaluation.

During Monday’s McDowell County Board of Commissioners meeting, Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie presented an update about the 2023 revaluation.

As part of the process, more than 32,000 notices were mailed out to property owners in McDowell County. The commissioners will meet as the Board of Equalization and Review to hear formal appeals. So far, the Tax Assessor’s Office has gotten 256 formal appeals.

The hearings will be held in the former commissioners’ boardroom in the McDowell County Services Building at 60 E. Court St. That building used to be called the County Administrative Building. The hearings will be held there because the Tax Assessor’s Office is still in that building and all the tax records and documents are there.

In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:

• Recognized the EMS employees who recently graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s EMS Management Institute. Look for more on this in an upcoming story.

• Heard about a report concerning adult smoking, adult obesity, physical inactivity, excessive drinking, teen pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections and other health factors in the local community.

• Heard a report from Alan Toney with the Foothills Regional Commission about grant administration and a plan for more electric vehicle chargers in McDowell.

• Listened to updates about water projects. The Universal water and sewer extension (which is related to the technology park development) is also going out to bid. An Appalachian Regional Commission grant to extend water around Exit 90 has been awarded. The study of water service to the West Marion Elementary Area is completed. An ARC pre-application was accepted and the county is awaiting an update on the grant application status. The grant for the East End project along N.C. 126 was awarded.

• Talked about building improvements. An architect has completed drawings that would allow for the probation/parole staff to relocate on the second floor of the County Services Building. The current design would require significant demolition of walls and would therefore be quite costly. County staff has asked the architect to evaluate lower-cost alternatives. The old EMS station on South Garden Street has had a “for sale” banner up since the end of March. There have been some verbal questions about the building, but no offers. The commissioners have set a date of April 15 for offers to be accepted. County staff can proceed with demolition quotes if nothing comes in.

• Talked about paving work. County staff has received quotes for the paving of three county-owned lots, including the mental health building, the Sugar Hill Convenience Center and the driveway at the gas pump. The total cost of the low bid is $235,900 and it was turned in by a local company, A-1 Asphalt Paving and Sealing of Marion. The commissioners voted to accept the low bid from A-1.

• Talked again about the new recreation park that is being built with Duke Energy at the Black Bear section of Lake James. The commissioners approved operations plan for this park as well as the purchase of five small cabins for the campground portion of the property.

• Agreed to sell the former Foothills Pilot Plant property for $275,000. The commissioners had previously voted to set aside the proceeds of the sale for animal shelter capital needs.

• Agreed to have fireworks at Maple Leaf Park during the evening of Saturday, April 15, as part of the Little League opening day ceremony.

• Voted to declare April as National County Month in McDowell County.

• Approved new members of the Historic Preservation Commission. They are Candice Workman, Jordan Laney, Rena Harp, Patti Holda, Jessica Merritt and Karen Dark.