Hopscotch Health – Marion now treating patients

Marion has a new medical practice that seeks to treat older and disabled patients who have been largely underserved.

Located at Grandview Station shopping center on Sugar Hill Road, Hopscotch Health - Marion is a new medical practice that focuses on local residents who qualify for Medicare and other replacement plans. Hopscotch Health started operating on Monday in the 5,000-square-foot section of the shopping center that formerly housed the Rue21 store.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration was held Tuesday with officials from the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the Marion Business Association and others in attendance.

Marion’s Hopscotch Health is the latest of four private practices in western North Carolina that are part of the Hopscotch company, which seeks to bring “advanced primary care to rural communities across the country.” The other practices in western North Carolina are in Asheville, Weaverville and Tryon. A fifth practice in WNC is scheduled to open soon in Brevard.

Hopscotch is independent of other area health care systems like HCA or UNC Health Blue Ridge. Other Hopscotch practices in other parts of the United States focus on other types of patients such as children, according to online sources.

The Marion practice has a special emphasis on treating patients who qualify for Medicare.

“The significance of this is that the aging population, many times, is overlooked and underserved,” said Sara Thompson, community outreach coordinator for Hopscotch. “Much of the driving initiatives of Hopscotch is to be able to assess each patient and assist them with their needs whether it be medication needs, or other ways that could hinder their care. We want to be able to provide tailored, personalized care for all that we serve.”

Dr. Paul Fletcher is the current physician at Hopscotch in Marion and he focuses on internal medicine. He formerly worked at Mission Family Medicine Nebo alongside Dr. Adam Kinninger. His staff at Hopscotch has seven members and an eighth will be joining on Monday.

“We did a lot of research and determined that there is a huge need for quality care for the Medicare population,” said Fletcher to The McDowell News.

The new medical practice at Grandview Station has six examination rooms, two consultation rooms and a full laboratory.

“The goal is to provide incredibly high value, high quality care specifically to the Medicare population and the focus is on quality as opposed to quantity,” said Fletcher.

The practice already has around 160 patients and they are mostly 65 and older. But Hopscotch in Marion will accept anyone with Medicare, said Thompson.

“At Hopscotch, our true north is serving our patients and the care teams who serve them,” reads the company’s Website. “Our culture is what unifies us, underpins everything we do, and ultimately lays the foundation for us to achieve our mission and vision. We believe that when you invest in culture, commit to values, and hand good people possibility, great things happen.”

Fletcher said Hopscotch Health – Marion seeks to focus on the whole person. A second physician, Dr. Andrew Westbrook, will join Fletcher in March and there will eventually be a third provider at Hopscotch Health – Marion.

The practice is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the Website www.hellohopscotch.com.