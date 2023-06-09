This summer, the Arrowhead Gallery & Studios and the 150 Project team are calling all artists to help celebrate Old Fort’s 150th anniversary through their creations.

In honor of the 150th anniversary of the town of Old Fort, Arrowhead Gallery & Studios and the 150 Project team are inviting artists to elevate and commemorate the town with artwork that celebrates the rich history, culture and natural resources which abound here.

Artists who wish for their work to be included in the special anniversary exhibit need to make sure it fits the theme of the show. A People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the show, according to a news release.

The entry intake is Thursday, June 29, from 2-6 p.m. at the Arrowhead Gallery on Catawba Avenue in Old Fort. (Contact Curator Becky Aldridge at beckypea@gmail.com or 828-669-1100 if you would like to arrange another time on or before Thursday, June 29).

For a copy of the prospectus, stop by the Gallery or send an email to galleryarrowheadart.org. A community reception will be held Saturday, July 1, from 4-6 p.m., according to the news release.