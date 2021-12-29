Historical hike of Marion scheduled for New Year’s Eve

June 25, 1876 was the beginning of one of the most well-known military battles to take place on American soil.

It was the start of the two-day conflict known as the Battle of the Little Big Horn. At that battle Col. George Armstrong Custer and the 209 men in his immediate command met their fate. No survivors? Not quite true.

There was one survivor who later returned to his hometown to live the rest of his days and become a prominent citizen. His name: Daniel Kanipe. His home town: Marion, North Carolina.

Do I have your interest yet? How about an historic gruesome murder? How about the first African American in the history of North Carolina to hold state office? Are you interested in architecture? Could you endure a little historic gossip?

Join us at the New Year’s Eve festivities, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion, for a hike that will reveal some of the history, architecture, and people of our town.

The hike will start in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 99 N. Main St. at 7 p.m. on Friday, New Year’s Eve. It will be a very pleasant 2 to 2 ½ mile hike around the city following closely to the original city boundary.