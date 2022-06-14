Historic Marion Tailgate Market has fresh mushrooms

Join us today at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market from 3-6 p.m.

You’ll find mushrooms, plants, squash, lettuces and mixed greens, fresh bread, jellies and preserves, fresh flowers and more, all locally grown and made. Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy our beautiful downtown.

HMTM is open every Tuesday 3-6 p.m. Celebrating its 15th season, the market will have cooking demos, giveaways, and more. Please check our website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information.

No cash? No problem! HMTM accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double $20 EBT (giving you a total of $40 market tokens) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more market information, call 652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates and to sign up for our newsletter.

Try this delicious recipe out this week with mushrooms from the market.

Fried oyster mushrooms





Ingredients

150 grams oyster mushrooms

1 ½ cups plain flour

1 ½ teaspoon paprika powder

1 ½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (add more or less depending on how spicy you like it)

1 teaspoon salt

Cracked pepper

Oil for frying (I’ve used canola oil)

Dipping Sauces

Creamy BBQ: mix equal parts of mayonnaise with barbecue sauce and a dash of apple cider vinegar

Sriracha

Instructions

1. Wipe oyster mushrooms with a damp paper towel to remove any dirt

2. In a large bowl, add the flour and all the spices. Mix together until well combined

3. In a second bowl, add ⅓ cup of the flour mixture with ¾ cups of water. Whisk together until to achieve a smooth batter consistency

4. Dip each mushroom into the wet batter mixture then into the flour mixture. Double coat each mushroom back into the wet batter and then back in the flour mixture, making sure the mushrooms are fully coated in flour.

5. Heat oil in a pot over high heat and carefully drop mushrooms into the oil one at a time in batches. Don’t overcrowd the pot, you can fry a few at a time depending how large your pot is. Let them fry for a few minutes until nice and golden on all sides

6. Remove and place on paper towels to remove excess oil, then place on a cooling rack to keep crispy until the rest is done. Enjoy with your favorite dipping sauce!