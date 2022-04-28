Historic Marion Tailgate Market for 2022 opens Tuesday

The 2022 Historic Marion Tailgate Market opens 3 p.m. Tuesday May 3.

You’ll find fresh bread, jellies and preserves, fresh flowers, and more, all locally grown and made. Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy our beautiful downtown.

HMTM is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. Celebrating its 15th season, the Market will have cooking demos, giveaways and more. Please check our Website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information.

No cash? No problem! HMTM accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double $20 EBT (giving you a total of $40 market tokens) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

The Market is located at 67 West Henderson St. and with 15+ vendors.

For more Market information, please call 652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates and to sign up for our newsletter!

An Appalachian staple, here’s a simple and easy way to pickle ramps!

Pickled ramps

Ingredients

· 1/4 lb ramps

· 2 cups cider vinegar

· 1.5 cup white vinegar

· 1.5 cup water

· 1.25 teaspoon Kosher salt

· 1 tablespoon pickling spice

· 2 bay leaves

Instructions

1. Blanch ramps and place in jars.

2. Bring all ingredients to a boil and pour over ramps in jars

3. Process ramps jars through water bath canning