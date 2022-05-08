Historic Marion Tailgate Market celebrates its 15th season this year

Join us this Tuesday, May 10, at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market from 3-6 p.m.

You’ll find fresh green onions, lettuces and mixed greens, fresh bread, jellies and preserves, fresh flowers and more, all locally grown and made. Come out and support your local growers and makers and enjoy our beautiful downtown.

HMTM is open every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. Celebrating its 15th season, the Market will have cooking demos, giveaways and more. Please check our website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information.

No cash? No problem! HMTM accepts cards: credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double $20 EBT (giving you a total of $40 market tokens) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

The Market is at 67 W. Henderson St., with more than 15 vendors and plenty of products.

For more Market information, call 652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates and to sign up for our newsletter.

Have you tried grilled green onions? Try them with your summer suppers this week!

Grilled green onions

Ingredients

1 dozen green onions (scallions), washed and dried

about 1 tablespoon olive oil

kosher salt and black pepper

Instructions

1. Heat grill. Preheat a stovetop or outdoor grill.

2. Prep onions. Cut off about ½ inch or so from the root end and green parts of the onions. (If they're particularly thick, cut them in half, lengthwise. Toss them with the olive oil on a baking sheet and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Grill. Once the grill is very hot, add the onions and grill to mark each side, and soften them a bit, about 4 minutes total.