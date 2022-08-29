Historic Marion Tailgate Market celebrates 15 years this week

This week, the Historic Marion Tailgate Market is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m., visit the market for fresh produce, a delicious cooking demonstration, a fun craft for the kids, and market giveaways. Hot Shots Espresso in Morganton will also be there selling their hot and cold coffee drinks. Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy Marion's beautiful downtown.

HMTM is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. Please check HMTM's Website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information about upcoming events and what is in season.

No Cash? That’s not a problem at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market. The Market accepts: credit, debit, and EBT/SNAP benefits. EBT/SNAP users can “double” their market tokens - for every dollar you spend of EBT, receive a dollar of “Fresh Bucks” (up to $20 per market day) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more information on the market, programming, and vendor opportunities, please call 828-652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org.

There’s plenty of beautiful, fresh produce at the market - pick up some today and make this amazing homemade salsa.

Homemade Salsa (www.aspicyperspective.com)

Ingredients

4 ripe tomatoes, cored and quartered

1 red onion, peeled and quartered

3 garlic cloves, peeled

3 jalapenos, stemmed and seeded (you can substitute 1-2 habanero or serrano peppers.)

1/3 cup fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2-3 teaspoons ground cumin

2-3 teaspoons sugar (optional)

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

15 ounces crushed San Marzano tomatoes (1 can)

4.5 ounces diced green chiles, mild, medium, or hot (1 can)

Instructions

1. Place the fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, peppers, cilantro, lime juice, 2 teaspoons cumin, 2 teaspoons sugar (if using), and salt in a food processor. Pulse until the contents are fine and well blended.

2. Pour in the crushed tomatoes and green chilies. Puree until mostly smooth. Taste, then add more cumin and sugar if desired. Refrigerate until ready to serve.