Historic Homes Christmas Tour returns for 2022

The board, staff and volunteers of the Historic Carson House announced that the popular Historic Homes Christmas Tour is returning this year.

This event was created to help raise funds for activities associated with the Carson House, including the restoration of the Capt. William Moore cabin.

The Moore cabin was originally constructed in the 1760s by Capt. William H. Moore on land that was located in the Dysartsville community in McDowell County. Moore was one of the earliest European settlers in the area. He served in the local militia during the American Revolution. Moore is also the great-great-grandfather of former North Carolina Gov. Dan K. Moore, according to a news release.

The historic cabin will be moved from its long-time location in Buncombe County to a new site at Historic Carson House.

“The Historic Homes Tour is a great opportunity for 80 ticket holders to tour and hear the history of five beautiful homes in Marion,” said Executive Director Martha Jordan.

The tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Carson House (828-724-4948) or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

Carson House Board Chairman Chuck Abernathy said the locations of the homes for the 2022 tour will be kept secret, as it was done in 2019.

“The homes are very special and we are excited that the owners agreed to open their homes to the ticket holders,” said Abernathy. “The homes and the experience will be incredible.”

Janice Pierce, chair of the Carson House Partners said, “The houses were constructed in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s and will be decorated for the holidays. A short history will be given to visitors about each home and their early occupants. Marion and McDowell County have a great history and it is exciting to combine the history with the Christmas season.”

“Our first tour of homes was held in 2019, but we were unable to have the tours the past two years due to the COVID restrictions,” said Carson House volunteer Janet Williams. “It is exciting to get this tradition back on schedule.”

The Historic Carson House was constructed in 1793 in the Pleasant Gardens community by Col. John Carson. The home served as the original seat of government when McDowell County and the town of Marion were formed in 1843.

For ticket information contact the Carson House, (828-724-4948 or historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com). Tickets are $25 each. Only 80 tickets are available so don’t delay making your reservation.