Historic Carson House to host Market Days in McDowell

It is time again for the Market Days at Historic Carson House.

Located at 1805 U.S. 70 West, the Carson House is probably McDowell’s most important historical site and the house built by Col. John Carson is a museum dedicated to the early history of McDowell County.

One of the many events held at Historic Carson House is the series of Market Days. The first one for 2022 will take place Thursday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The market will feature crafts, baked goods, farm products, jewelry, home décor and vintage items. There will be a bake sale and a plant sale. In addition, food trucks like The Top Fuel Grill and De-Li-Cias will be on site, according to a news release.

The vendors include: Johnson Family Farms, Hendley Honey, Amy Metcalf (wreaths, home decor, floral arrangements), Kathy Taylor (baby blankets, quilts, table runners, kitchen towel sets), Libby Wilson (watercolor art, earrings), Brenda Erich (wire jewelry), Twisted Sisters Melanie Buckner and Anjanette Myers (crochet and sewn items, pillows, plush characters, aprons etc.), Sandy Morris - The Jewelry Lady (fashion jewelry of all kinds) Childers Paracord (key chains, survival bracelets), Ellen Underwood (essential oils, bath bombs, gemstones crystals and aromatherapy) and Roy McCurry (fishing flies).

The Carson House volunteers will have a bake sale and plant sale. There will also be T-shirts, colonial toys and coffee for sale.

More vendors are expected so this is a partial list of those who have registered early, according to the news release.

The Market is held the fourth Thursday of each month, May through October.

Last Saturday, Historic Carson House held its popular Dinner on Buck Creek, which could not be held for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dinner featured a silent auction and a catered meal featuring beef tenderloin and grilled shrimp kabobs.

This year, the event honored Gilbert and Mary Meade Hollifield for their generous endowment of almost $1 million to the Carson House in 2021. The Hollifields have been members of the Carson House Society and have been longtime supporters of the historical museum and site, according to the news release.

For more information about Market Days, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.