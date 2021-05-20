Hip hop artist releasing fourth album called 'McDowell'

“I wanted to contribute to shedding a light on some of the talent western NC has to offer,” he said. “For as long as I can remember all I have ever wanted is for the people around me to have better, my children, my family, my peers and community. If they’re good, so am I.”

Due to the pandemic, Duke was not able to perform any live shows in 2020. Instead, he took that time to focus on video. A videographer reached out and helped with his first music video and ended up shooting seven more for him last year. That gave Duke a ton of content to market for the year and helped hold his supporters over until shows were back on. He has performed three shows since 2021 started. So, this year is going entirely different than last year for him as far as live performance opportunities go.

Hi latest work “McDowell” is available for purchase/stream on all major streaming platforms, Apple Music, Spotify, ITunes, and YouTube etc.

“I’m looking to use my platform, connections and potential resources to help build up my community,” he told The McDowell News. “I want to host can drives, community dinners and setup events where I can take donations and turn around and give them back to the youth and people of this county. I’m open and willing to work with anybody to build a better tomorrow for the youth of this community!”