Hip hop artist releasing fourth album called 'McDowell'

Patrick “Duke” Hill is no stranger to McDowell County, having moved here when he was 7-years old.
In fact, the hip hop artist’s newest and fourth studio album is called “McDowell.”
“I’m looking to give people my perception of my upbringing, landmarks and history of Marion NC in this body of work,” he told The McDowell News.
Duke, 29, came to McDowell to live with his father, growing up on West Hudgins Street near Addie’s Chapel Church. This is where he made connections with neighbors and friends who helped him develop an interest in music and eventually creating his own.
Duke’s father, a single parent, was his biggest influence as he grew up alongside his step siblings.
Duke’s musical interests were shaped by his older siblings, Akissi Harris and C.J. Williams. His sister listened to various genres of music and his brother was fascinated with lyrics and freestyling.
Spending time listening and creating music led Duke at 13 years of age to record his first song in a studio, impressing the veteran musicians in attendance. After that session, Duke was committed to his dream: Bringing his music to the world.
In the beginning, Duke was focused on the fame that came with musical success. But as he grew older he realized the only thing he wanted was stability for his family and to get paid for doing something he truly loved to do.
“I wanted to contribute to shedding a light on some of the talent western NC has to offer,” he said. “For as long as I can remember all I have ever wanted is for the people around me to have better, my children, my family, my peers and community. If they’re good, so am I.”
Due to the pandemic, Duke was not able to perform any live shows in 2020. Instead, he took that time to focus on video. A videographer reached out and helped with his first music video and ended up shooting seven more for him last year. That gave Duke a ton of content to market for the year and helped hold his supporters over until shows were back on. He has performed three shows since 2021 started. So, this year is going entirely different than last year for him as far as live performance opportunities go.
Hi latest work “McDowell” is available for purchase/stream on all major streaming platforms, Apple Music, Spotify, ITunes, and YouTube etc.
“I’m looking to use my platform, connections and potential resources to help build up my community,” he told The McDowell News. “I want to host can drives, community dinners and setup events where I can take donations and turn around and give them back to the youth and people of this county. I’m open and willing to work with anybody to build a better tomorrow for the youth of this community!”